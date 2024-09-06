ParalympicsGB win milestone 300th gold since National Lottery funding

ParalympicsGB/Sam Mellish

The milestone was hit by Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid in triumphant fashion as they took gold in the Wheelchair Tennis Men’s Double Final

If you ask any elite British athlete about the support of The National Lottery on their career, the word 'pivotal' will always be uttered.

And as ParalympicsGB won their 300th gold medal of the summer and winter Paralympic Games since the start of National Lottery funding back in 1997, it could not ring truer.

It is a milestone that three-time Paralympic champion Ollie Hynd, who was backed by The National Lottery during a career which saw medal successes at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games, is thrilled to have seen come to life at Paris 2024, hailing the support as a crucial to Britain's sporting success year-round.

"The support from The National Lottery is absolutely pivotal to the medal success for ParalympicsGB and it shows in the medals we have won," he said.

"It's about the support over the entire cycle, not just in Olympic or Paralympic year, which allows us to focus on training, go on the best training camps and have the best people around us.

"You don't have to worry about having another job and you can focus entirely on your sport.

"We wouldn't be as successful as we have been without it, there's no doubt in that. It's pivotal to keep that momentum going to build the Paralympic movement."

The support of The National Lottery and its players gives athletes the opportunity to access high performance facilities, training camps and more on their journey to a Paralympic Games.

From Sarah Storey winning her 18th Paralympic gold medal at the age of 46 to 13-year-old Iona Winnifrith, who became ParalympicsGB’s youngest swimming medallist this century with 100m breaststroke silver, ParalympicsGB athletes have not fallen short of inspirational stories at Paris 2024.

And this success and impact has been celebrated by UK Sport’s Chief Executive Sally Munday. She said “I’m delighted that ParalympicsGB have reached this impressive milestone and want to congratulate every athlete who has contributed to achieving such a feat. It’s been an incredible Paralympic Games so far and a privilege to be out in Paris cheering on our athletes.

“National Lottery funding has played a pivotal role in this success. By people playing The National Lottery each week, our athletes are able to be the best prepared they can be, through funded training camps, access to World-class facilities, physio, nutrition, sports psychology and more.

“It will be exciting to see the inspirational impact of reaching this milestone and I look forward to watching the final few days of competition at what has been the most incredible summer of sport.”

And it's all down to The National Lottery shining a light on para sport, according to Hynd.

"That inspiration is what the Paralympics is all about," he said.

"I'm obviously biased for swimming but some of the stories of these Paralympians are amazing. "It's about giving people opportunities and allowing them to show what they can achieve. From what Sarah Storey has been able to achieve to Iona Winnifrith winning silver at 13-years-old.

"It's been a great Games so far and I hope some of those stories shine through from that."

