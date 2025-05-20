Parker proud of players despite Twickenham defeat

Leo Wilkinson Photography

Smiths Rugby head coach Ben Parker admitted his side’s 33-19 defeat to Old Elthamians in the Men’s Counties 2 Championship​ final was just beyond his side’s limits.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smiths Rugby head coach Ben Parker admitted his side’s 33-19 defeat to Old Elthamians in the Men’s Counties 2 Championship​ final was just beyond his side’s limits.

The Cheltenham-based side gave a valiant account of themselves at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, but despite tries from Jack Davies, skipper Ben Hawker and John Bryant, could never fully take control of the encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at full time, Parker could not fault the effort of his players and spoke of his immense pride that his team reached the final.

“I am feeling mixed,” he said. “Gutted of course because it is a big day for the club, but we have had a lot of big games this season.

“It just felt like one game too many for us today. We did not quite have the energy.

“We definitely tried our hardest, so even though I am really disappointed, I am also immensely proud of what we have done today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old Elthamians’ Reis Norman broke the deadlock inside the opening 10 minutes as the No. 8 burst over the tryline off the back of a scrum.

Smiths responded midway through the first 40 minutes as Davies was found in acres of space on the left wing and made no mistake when he dotted down.

Old Elthamians retook the lead soon after however, when Matthew Chick went over from close-range to give his team the lead at half time.

Luca Petrozzi’s quick tap-and-go allowed him to extend Old Elthamians’ advantage two minutes into the second period, with fly half Joe Leigh making it a hat-trick of successful conversions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smiths reduced their arrears through captain Hawker’s converted effort to leave the score 21-14 with approximately half an hour left to play.

But tries from Cam Hancock and Ben Adamson put the game beyond doubt, with Bryant’s score late on little more than a consolation for Smiths.

Parker hopes this year’s cup run can act as a springboard for next season but wants his players to enjoy a well-earned rest before that

.“I want to go and lie down for a bit and regroup,” he smiled. “It has been a tough season, and we have had a very good cup campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to let everyone switch off from rugby over the summer, and then hopefully this puts us on the map, and we keep rising up through the ranks.”

For a round up of all the Papa Johns Community Cup Final action and to watch the games back follow @RFU on X or search for #PapaJohnsCommunityCup