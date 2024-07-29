Patrick Brown will take some time out of the boxing ring after first round loss

Patrick Brown lost his first round bout. | Team GB

Patrick Brown lost his first round bout at Paris 2024.

Sale boxer Patrick Brown pledged to take a break from the sport after his opening-round Olympic exit.

The 24-year-old was beaten in the round of 16 of the men’s heavyweight competition by Brazilian Keno Machado.

Brown made a slow start to the contest at North Paris Arena and despite landing a number of blows in the third and final round, saw his Games end at the first hurdle.

“It didn't go my way,” said Brown.

“He's a good operator, he's very experienced and I didn't pin him down quick enough. It wasn't good enough. He definitely knows his stuff and that just got me tonight I think.”

Brown was still positive about his Olympic experience as a whole.

"It was a great experience. My first proper major tournament, and I loved it. I definitely didn't crumble under it; I thrive off it.”

Brown has been immersed in the fight game since a young age, starting his career at the Sale West club run by his father Mike.

He revealed short-term plans to take some time out of the ring and reflect on the way forward, as well as his journey so far.

"I'm going to take a break and have some time to myself, gather my thoughts,” said Brown, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

“I've been boxing all my life and I've never really had a break so I'm looking forward to shutting off."

Brown also shared the sad news that his cousin passed away at the end of March.

“I've thought about him throughout this whole process,” he said.

“I've had the biggest highs and the biggest lows, and it definitely had an effect on me but it made me stronger.”