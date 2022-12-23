Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and Peter Wright are still the favourites to go all the way at the Alexandra Palace this year.

The early stages of the PDC World Darts Championship have concluded and the third round is set, which means each player’s potential route to the final has become much clearer.

Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and Peter Wright are amongst the players most favoured to go all the way at the Alexandra Palace this year and all four came through their first matches unscathed. The tournament is a straight knockout competition and the 96 players bracket is divided into four quarters.

The winner of each quarter advances to the semi-final stages and each quarter is deliberately designed to evenly spread out the top seeded players. The third round has narrowed down the original 96 players to 32 and here is how each quarter currently looks:

First Quarter

World number one and former champion Gerwyn Price is the man who will be favoured to progress through this quarter, especially after James Wade’s shock elimination at the hands of Jim Williams. However, it will be far from straightforward for the Iceman especially with five time world champion Raymond van Barneveld being his third round opponent.

Other players who will fancy their chances in this section are UK Open winner Danny Noppert as well as the likes of Ryan Searle and Jose De Sousa while the unseeded Alan Soutar, a part-time darts player, looks like a dark horse. Here is how the first quarter of the bracket looks:

Gerwyn Price vs Raymond van Barneveld Ryan Searle vs Jose De Sousa Jim Williams vs Gabriel Clemens Danny Noppert vs Alan Soutar

(winner of game one to player winner of game two, winner of game three to play winner of game four, winners of those matches to meet in quarter-final)

Second quarter

The runner-up from last year, Michael Smith, is the favourite to progress to the semi-finals here where he would set up a potential clash with Gerwyn Price if the world number one wins the first quarter. His biggest challenge is likely to come from world number five Luke Humphires.

Also capable of causing ‘Bully Boy’ problems in his section of the draw are Joe Cullen and Damon Heta, who face each other in the third round and will play the winner of Smith vs Martin Schindler/Martin Lukeman. Dave Chisnall looks like being the other major threat while Vincent van der Voort and Stephen Bunting are always tough opponents. Here is how the second quarter of the bracket looks:

Michael Smith vs Martin Schindler/Martin Lukeman Joe Cullen/Ricky Evans vs Damon Heta Luke Humphries vs Vincent van der Voort Dave Chisnall vs Stephen Bunting

(winner of game one to player winner of game two, winner of game three to play winner of game four, winners of those matches to meet in quarter-final)

Third quarter

The third quarter is where defending champion Peter Wright finds himself and it also looks like the most competitive quarter of the entire draw. It would come as no surprise to see any of Wright, Dimitri van den Bergh, Jonny Clayton,Krysztof Ratajski or Nathan Aspinall win here and book a place in the semi-finals.

Not only are those established stars amongst the dangerous players but there’s also world youth champion Josh Rock who many are tipping for an unprecedented debut title win. Not to mention veterans like Brendan Dolan and Kim Huybrechts, the latter facing Wright in round three. Here is how the third quarter of the bracket looks:

Peter Wright vs Kim Huybrechts Dimitri van den Bergh vs Krysztof Ratajski Jonny Clayton/Danny van Trijp vs Brendan Dolan/Jimmy Hendriks Nathan Aspinall vs Josh Rock

(winner of game one to player winner of game two, winner of game three to play winner of game four, winners of those matches to meet in quarter-final)

Fourth quarter

The players drawn in this quarter are unfortunate enough to find themselves alongside bookmakers favourite and three time former champion Michael van Gerwen. It is very much his quarter to lose and a semi-final berth looks likely but it’s far from guaranteed with the players in his way.

Two other former world champions, Gary Anderson and Rob Cross, have both beaten van Gerwen in this tournament when he was heavily fancied in the past. There’s also plenty of other talented players who will fancy a shot at the favourite including Chris Dobey and countryman Dirk van Duijvenbode. Here is how the fourth quarter of the bracket looks:

Michael van Gerwen vs Mensur Suljovic

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Ross Smith/Darius Labanauskas

Rob Cross/Scott Williams vs Mervyn King

Gary Anderson vs Chris Dobey

(winner of game one to player winner of game two, winner of game three to play winner of game four, winners of those matches to meet in quarter-final)

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship on UK TV

Every match from the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.