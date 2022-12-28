Three time winner Michael van Gerwen is pre-tournamnet favourite. Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith also fancied by bookmakers.

The Professional Darts Corporation’s showpiece tournament is underway and the field of 96 players competing in London has already been cut down.

This year’s competition has reached the third round stage and the biggest result came last night (Tuesday, December 27) as defending champion Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright was eliminated by Kim Huybrechts. The Belgian won 4-1 against a below par Wright and that result has blown the tournament odds wide open.

Wright was amongst the favourites to lift the Sid Waddell trophy but the man who sits top of the market remains Michael van Gerwen, who faces Mensur Suljovic in his own third round tie today. Michael Smith is also in action while Gerwyn Price is comfortably through to Round 4 after beating Raymond van Barneveld.

PDC World darts Championship outright odds - Wright exit sees market shake-up

Defending champion Peter Wright is out after losing in the third round to Kim Huybrechts

Peter Wright was 9/1 to win the PDC World Darts Championship before the tournament started, which placed him amongst the favourites but still some way behind Michael van Gerwen. The three time winner started as the outright favourite and has remained on top of the market ever since with Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith close behind.

Incredibly, it’s world youth champion and Ally Pally debutant Josh Rock who sits just behind the top three while Jonny Clayton, Luke Humphries, Dimitri van den Bergh and Rob Cross are all still in contention. Further down the market are names like Gary Anderson and Joe Cullen, amongst the outsiders, while Kim Huybrechts remains a long shot despite knocking out the defending champion.

Here are the latest outright odds from the bookmakers to win the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship:

Michael van Gerwen - 2/1

Gerwyn Price - 9/2

Michael Smith - 6/1

Josh Rock - 15/2

Jonny Clayton - 11/1

Luke Humphries 16/1

Dimitri van den Bergh - 22/1

Rob Cross - 22/1

Dave Chisnall - 25/1

Danny Noppert - 25/1

Dirk van Duijvenbode - 33/1

Damon Heta - 40/1

Gary Anderson - 40/1

Ross Smith - 50/1

Joe Cullen - 50/1

Chris Dobey - 80/1

Jose de Sousa - 80/1

Kim Huybrechts - 80/1

Ryan Searle - 80/1

Alan Soutar - 100/1

Gabriel Clemens - 125/1

Stephen Bunting - 150/1

Vincent van der Voort - 200/1

Martin Schindler - 200/1

Mensur Suljovic - 300/1

Mervyn King - 300/1

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship on UK TV

Every single match from the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Sky customers can catch all the action on their Sky Box or on mobile devices via the Sky Go app, which is available to download in most mainstream app stores. Non-Sky customers have the option to purchase NowTV packages which will give them limited time access to watch.

Here are the remaining dates for the latter stages of the competition from third round to final: