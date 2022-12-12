Three time winner Michael van Gerwen is pre-tournamnet favourite. Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith also fancied by bookmakers.

The Professional Darts Corporation’s showpiece tournament gets underway this week as a field of 96 players compete in London to lift the biggest prize in the sport.

Seven former Champions will be back on the famous stage for the 30th anniversary of the event while several other top players are looking to win the big one for the first time in their careers. As ever, darts fans who like a punt will be eyeing up the betting odds to see who the favourites are and which outsiders could be good value.

The obvious contenders sit at the top of the market before a dart has been thrown but there are one or two eye-catching names. Further down the betting include multiple former winners, players who have competed in the Premier League and other up and coming talents who could well spring a surprise. Here are the pre-tournament odds to win the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship:

PDC World darts Championship outright odds

Michael van Gerwen, who enters the competition in red hot form and is looking to lift the trophy for the fourth time in his career, is the pre-tournament favourite. Closely behind him is 2021 winner Gerwyn Price while Michael Smith, who finally won his first televised major last month at the Grand Slam of Darts, is third favourite to go one further than his previous two runner-up finishes.

Also sitting near the top of the market is defending champion Peter Wright, who is joined by the likes of Luke Humphries and Jonny Clayton. A new name for many amongst those well known individuals is PDC World Youth Champion Josh Rock, the 21-year old sensation who is competing in the World Championships for the very first time.

Here are the odds to win for the players sitting between one and 22 in the pre-tournament market:

Michael van Gerwen - 5/2

Gerwyn Price - 6/1

Michael Smith - 15/2

Peter Wright - 9/1

Luke Humphries - 14/1

Jonny Clayton - 16/1

Josh Rock - 16/1

Dimitri van den Bergh - 28/1

Rob Cross - 33/1

Nathan Aspinall - 33/1

Dirk van Duijvenbode - 33/1

Danny Noppert - 33/1

Gary Anderson - 40/1

Dave Chisnall - 40/1

Joe Cullen - 40/1

James Wade - 40/1

Ross Smith - 66/1

Damon Heta - 66/1

Ryan Searle - 66/1

Chris Dobey - 80/1

Raymond van Barneveld - 80/1

Jose De Sousa - 100/1

Krzysztof Ratajski, Callan Rydz, Daryl Gurney and Simon Whitlock are all priced at 125/1 while other notable names further down the market include Adrian Lewis at 150/1, Mensur Suljovic (250/1) and Madars Razma (300/1).

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship on UK TV

Every single match from the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.