Bikepacking is the UK’s latest outdoor travel obsession, offering a low-cost, low-carbon way to camp. Outdoor Cycling Expert explores the surge in two-wheeled camping holidays and shares tips on how to pack, where to go, and why Brits are getting on board.

Camping holidays are a UK classic, but this year, many are swapping caravans for carbon frames. Bikepacking is booming, merging cycling and camping into one stripped-back adventure. According to Velocirax and EpicRoadRides, 1 in 5 leisure travellers are prioritising outdoor escapes in 2025, with growing interest in sustainable options like cycle touring and wild camping.

With advances in gear and digital mapping, bikepacking has become increasingly beginner-friendly. From weekenders in the Lakes to week-long coast-to-coast rides, the UK offers plenty of scenic routes perfect for saddlebag travel.

Bikepacking Basics: How to Load Your Ride Right

VelociRAX recommends starting simple:

Frame Packs : Use centre-of-gravity storage for weighty items.

: Use centre-of-gravity storage for weighty items. Bar Harnesses : Great for tents or sleeping rolls.

: Great for tents or sleeping rolls. Rear Saddlebags : Ideal for changes of clothes, food, and tools.

: Ideal for changes of clothes, food, and tools. Navigation : Download offline maps and carry a paper backup.

: Download offline maps and carry a paper backup. Transport: Use vertical carriers like VelociRAX for easy travel to trailheads.

Top UK Routes for Beginner Bikepackers

Explore these scenic, accessible options:

The Taff Trail (Wales) – 55 miles from Brecon to Cardiff

– 55 miles from Brecon to Cardiff The C2C (England) – Coast-to-coast from Whitehaven to Tynemouth

– Coast-to-coast from Whitehaven to Tynemouth Great Glen Way (Scotland) – Fort William to Inverness, rich in history and views

Plan around weather and facilities: many trails pass pubs, shops, and bothies ideal for first-timers.

Why More Brits Are Going Two-Wheeled

Bikepacking aligns with the growing demand for:

Eco-conscious, car-free holidays

Budget-friendly family escapes

Mindful, unplugged adventures

Fitness-forward travel

It’s perfect for adventurers who want the freedom of the road, without the carbon footprint.

"There’s something powerful about carrying your kit, plotting your own route, and sleeping under the stars.

Bikepacking strips it all back: you realise how little you need, and how far you can go with just a few bags and a sturdy bike.

I suggest starting small: try one overnight with a friend. Don’t overpack. Think comfort, water, and weather.

Britain’s varied terrain makes it ideal for all levels. You’ve got bridleways, forest paths, canal towpaths: bikepacking in the UK doesn’t have to mean mountains and mud,” says Outdoor Cycling Expert, Aaron Favero from VelociRAX.

As camping evolves to match new travel values, bikepacking offers the kind of grounded, enriching experiences that modern Brits crave. For families, friends, or solo riders, the next big adventure might just begin with a map, a frame bag, and an open trail.