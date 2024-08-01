Penny Healey disappointed to see Olympic debut end

David Pearce/Team GB

Penny Healey was disappointed to see her Olympic debut in Paris come to an end

Penny Healey’s Olympic debut ended at the round of 64 stage as the archer was beaten by Jeon Hun-young in the women’s individual competition.

The 19-year-old from Telford qualified in 52nd, giving her a tough opening knockout clash against an opponent who won team gold with Korea earlier in the week.

Healey took the opening set but Jeon turned the screw after that, taking the next three in succession to advance 6-2.

“I’m pretty upset, as anybody would be,” she said. “That’s my Olympics done. It’s not the last one I’m ever going to do but it didn’t go the way I wanted at all.

“I’m not really sure why. I’ve been battling a lot of stuff, especially technical. To come out and perform on that stage is actually really good.”

Healey won two European Games golds, in the individual and team events, last summer to book her place in Paris.

A memorable 2023 also saw her rise to number one in the world rankings following her maiden World Cup success while she was nominated for BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year.

Those achievements earmarked her as one to watch heading into these Games and the bubbly teenager was roared on by a vocal section of family and friends in the crowd.

Healey, sporting her trademark bucket hat, may have been unable to etch her name into the history books amid the splendour of the Esplanade des Invalides but she remains proud to have represented her country on the biggest stage.

“It has been amazing, they are a really welcoming family,” added Healey, one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on her pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

“It has really helped me feel like a home away from home.

“Pretty much my entire family are here. Unfortunately, my nan couldn’t come, she was the one person I really wanted to be here, but my grandad made it out, which was nice.”

Healey’s fellow teenager Megan Havers, 16, is Britain’s sole remaining archer in the women’s competition and returns to action on Saturday after shining in a shoot off against home favourite Amelie Cordeau.

“I think she can do well,” Healey said. “Doing a shoot off and putting in a spider (hitting the 10)… you go girl!”

