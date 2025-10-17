Phil Foden in a battle for England spot

Phil Foden

Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison has given his verdict on who makes the England plane for next summer’s World Cup, with Phil Foden one of the big names who could miss out.

Thomas Tuchel’s men qualified for the North American tournament with victory over Latvia on Tuesday night. It has been plain sailing in qualification with the Three Lions not conceding a goal.

Now all eyes turn to that all-important 26-man squad, and Morrison has cast an eye over the likely lads and the unlucky losers.

“Foden has a chance, but I think his best position might be out wide rather than as a number ten,” he explained. “Personally, I’d take him — he’s too talented not to — but Tuchel’s loyal to the players who’ve delivered for him. So right now, I’d say it’s 50/50, though Foden should absolutely be there.

Jack Grealish

“I love Jack [Grealish]. He’s a special player and brings something different — he wins fouls, slows games down, and takes the pressure off. But again, competition is fierce. I’d have him there, but his inclusion probably depends on injuries and balance in the squad. He and Foden are both 50/50 at the moment.”

English optimism ahead of the finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico next year will inevitably be high after Tuchel’s side won six out of six, scoring 18 goals in the process. The German was appointed by the FA with a clear objective – bring home the big one.

Speaking to Freebets, Morrison said all is going to plan: “It’s a great achievement to qualify, but the job doesn’t stop there. Tuchel was brought in to win the World Cup. That’s when we’ll really judge him. For now, he’s done what’s been asked — you can only beat what’s in front of you, and England have done that. Now they’ll look forward to America next summer and try to go all the way.

“If Tuchel selects the right squad and keeps his key players fit, England have a real chance. They’ve got world-class players who can go toe-to-toe with any nation. I wouldn’t call them favourites, but they’ll be in the conversation if things click.”