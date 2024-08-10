Pickleball ace Linton strikes gold at Skechers English OPEN

Linton won the top prize in the women’s 4.5 45+ event in Telford | Beat Media Group

Anna Linton struck gold at a record-breaking Skechers Pickleball English OPEN.

Physiotherapist Linton, 51, won the women’s 4.5 45+ event at the English Open at the Telford International Centre – the largest pickleball event taking place outside of North America.

With ages from 7 to 70+ competing, the event is reflective of the incredible growth in pickleball over recent years, with a record number of almost 2,000 players from 42 countries participating in a sport which has aspirations of making the Olympic programme.

Playing in the competition’s premier category for her age group, Linton beat Talyna Beiko 11-5, 11-7 to claim glory in the final.

“I’m very happy with that. I don’t play a lot of singles and it’s nice to play against someone different as well as the lady I played against is from Ukraine,” said Norwich’s Linton.

“When you get to 50-plus, you tend to play the same players all the time because there aren’t many who want to play singles at 50-plus, so it’s nice to place against someone different.

“We’ve got a really good pickleball community in Norwich, so we’re lucky to have quite a lot of people to play against.

“When you’re in Norwich you do have to travel quite a lot to get anywhere, so to play different people you have to go quite a way!”

This year’s English OPEN comprised seven days of high-level competition, with the world’s top professionals from America, Europe and Asia taking to the court in singles, doubles, mixed, wheelchair and junior events.

A hybrid of tennis, badminton & table tennis, the sport’s popularity has been attributed to its accessibility. Easy to pick up and fun to play, the sport’s accessibility transcends demographics, providing it with universal appeal.

“I love it here, it’s brilliant. I’ve played in the English Open for the first time last year and you walk in and it’s this amazing venue,” added Linton.

“I only started playing about 18 months ago – I used to play tennis, but it was nothing like this.”

Pickleball England has announced a record number of players competing at this year’s English OPEN from the 8th-14th August at the Telford International Centre in the largest pickleball event taking place outside of the USA EVER – visit pickleballengland.org