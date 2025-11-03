Pickleball pair inspire each other to nationals gold

Paul Currie

Adam Middleton and Sibimon Raja’s perfect pickleball partnership inspired them to gold at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals at Bolton Arena.

The pair, who both play for Pickleball Nottingham, teamed up at their first national tournament together and triumphed in the men’s doubles 3.5 15+ category.

They beat James George and Harry Payne 11-2 11-8 in the final to stand on the top step of the podium.

“It hasn’t sunk in,” electrical engineer Middleton said. “We came just to have fun, we have only been playing with each other for a few months, but we enjoy playing together, we play well and it is fantastic really to come away.

“We complement each other really well. Sibi has just got electrically fast hands, it is ridiculous.

“It is absolutely ridiculous how good he is up at that kitchen line. I am just trying to reset and set those balls up in there so Sibi can work his magic, which seems to work.”

Raja responded: “To be honest, he sets all the points very well so the job becomes easy for me. He does all the hard work so I am just there finishing it off.”

Pickleball is growing rapidly in popularity in the UK having first been created in the US in the 1960s.

It has borrowed from other racket sports, as it is played on a badminton doubles-sized court and features playing styles seen in tennis and table tennis.

The game is played with a solid paddle and a perforated plastic ball, while players can only score points on their serve.

Rising in popularity in the US for the past few decades, interest has exploded across the world, with Pickleball England now boasting over 15,000 registered members.

Middleton and Raja were both guided into the sport by Rachel Kirk, who runs Pickleball Nottingham.

While Middleton has been in the game for over a year, Raja has medalled at the English Nationals only four months after taking up the sport.

He said: “I have a tennis background. Four or five months ago, I reached out to Rachel and she was more than welcoming.

“That’s how I started, we had our sessions together and they went really well.

“Being here at English Nationals is good to meet new people and network, it is always good to come together and have a laugh around.

“This is a bonus to be honest, we had fun that that was the whole point, especially having a wonderful partner like Adam.

“We have a good little group in Nottingham, it was good fun, a good day.”

Pickleball England had a record number of players at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals. The tournament took place from 30 October to 2 November at Bolton Arena. For more information: https://www.pickleballengland.org/