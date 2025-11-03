Pickleball pals scoop bronze - despite only meeting on the day

Lucy Carlin (second right) and Hannah Nieuwenhuis (far right) - | Paul Currie/Pickleball England

Pickleball ace Hannah Niuewenhuis claimed English Nationals bronze despite having only met her doubles partner on the day.

With her usual women’s doubles teammate on standby, the 36-year-old – who is vice-chair of South Suffolk Pickleball – teamed up with Lucy Carlin from Newcastle in the women’s doubles 3.5 35+ category at Bolton Arena.

Even though they had never met before, the pair won all of their group game matches before losing their semi-final, but still doing enough to claim bronze.

Nieuwenhuis said: “We’ve met for the first time today. Both our partners didn’t get in, they were on standby so we met today.”

Carlin added: “It was great, I think our games really complemented each other, and we were a really supportive partnership.

“You have to over-communicate if you are not used to playing together.”

“And I’m left-handed which always throws people,” Nieuwenhuis explained. “So when you are standing certain way, you either have both forehands in the middle or neither forehands in the middle, but Lucy did very well.”

Pickleball is a racket sport that is rapidly growing in popularity in the UK, and is a game that has taken elements from various sports including tennis and table tennis.

While Carlin had a tennis background, like many other pickleball players, Nieuwenhuis had no racket sport background prior to taking up the sport in 2023.

Nieuwenhuis added: “Obviously we’ve just met each other, so we didn’t really have any expectations of coming out with a medal, we just wanted to play a good game.

“We came through our group, won all four of our group matches and played a really good semi-final which we unfortunately lost, but then won the bronze match.

“I’ve been playing pickleball since May 2023, I don’t have any previous racket sport experience apart from playing a little bit of badminton at school.

“My local club had an open evening, I went along and have been addicted. I’m now a Level 1 coach and am vice chair of South Suffolk pickleball club.

“I won silver at Nationals in the women’s doubles last year, in the 3.0 category, but I have stepped up to 3.5 this year, so this has been amazing.”

Pickleball developed as a backyard game in Washington, and is named after the pickle boat in rowing, which sees spare rowers from different teams form a crew.

The name reflects the sport, which has borrowed from other racket sports, as it is played on a badminton doubles-sized court and features playing styles seen in tennis and table tennis.

The game is played with a solid paddle and a perforated plastic ball, while players can only score points on their serve.

Rising in popularity in the US for the past few decades, interest has exploded across the world, with Pickleball England now boasting over 15,000 registered members.

Pickleball England had a record number of players at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals. The tournament took place from 30 October to 2 November at Bolton Arena. For more information: https://www.pickleballengland.org/