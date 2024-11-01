Pickleball player relishing chance to play at English Nationals

Paul Currie

David O'Brien is experiencing the growth of pickleball in real time as he competes at the sport's biggest-ever national championships in Bolton.

Closer to home in Bracknell, the 64-year-old leads pickleball sessions at the local branch of David Lloyd.

The club is set to introduce four purpose-built pickleball courts at the leisure club in the near future - the only David Lloyd gym in the country to do so.

And while pickleball may not have been part of his lexicon until recently, O'Brien revealed he was hooked immediately when he picked up a paddle for the first time during a taster session.

"Two and a half years ago, I'd never heard of pickleball," said O'Brien. "But then David Lloyd introduced them.

"I'd been a member for 14 years, mainly playing tennis, and I'd never heard of it but then David Lloyd decided to run out pickleball with every club that had a badminton court.

"They did a taster session for us and they brought along four experienced pickleball players, including Thaddea Lock and I was hooked on it immediately.

"Every single session we had new people who didn't know the rules and it became myself teaching them every time."

"After a few months of that, they had me take charge and run the sessions and that's what's led me to what I'm doing now."

Pickleball is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

The sport is played indoors and outdoors, and was invented in 1965 as a children's backyard game in the United States but is a fast-growing sport for all ages across England

Taking place from Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November at Bolton Arena, the English Nationals comprises four days of high-level competition, with a record number of 1,111 pickleball players competing in the North West.

O'Brien travelled up to the Bolton Arena to compete in the mixed and men's doubles in the 50+ and 60+ categories.

He added: "These courts we're playing on are badminton courts. Everywhere around the country where people are playing pickleball is on badminton courts.

"That's one of the reasons for its success.

"Whereas with padel, there's millions being spent to build padel centres, pickleball can be played in any village hall and you don't even need a net.

"It's very cheap to get into and that's a key reason for the growth."

Pickleball England has announced a record number of over 1,000 players competing at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals. The tournament takes place from the 31st October - 3rd November at Bolton Arena and is the second largest national pickleball event. For more information, visit www.pickleballengland.org