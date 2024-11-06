Pickleball pro Lock sets her sights on inaugural European Championships

Lock and James Chaudry scooped mixed doubles gold in Bolton, their second medals of the week respectively. | Paul Currie

Lock lost out in the mixed doubles final last year but she and James Chaudry avenged their defeat in Bolton last week

Thaddea Lock is hopeful of representing her country after gold at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals.

Lock ranks as one of the nation's premier pickleball professionals and is in contention to represent England at the inaugural European Pickleball Championships in Southampton later this month.

After winning mixed doubles gold alongside James Chaudry at the record-breaking national championships in Bolton and avenging last year's heart-breaking finals defeat, Lock has put herself in pole position to be selected.

“It would be amazing,” she said. “It's always a pleasure to represent your country and we don't know the team yet but if I get selected, I'll leave my heart on the court and have a good time out there with the team but we'll wait to find out.

“There are so many tough teams in the gender and mixed doubles. We've had to come out and really focus every match today and there's been so much good pickleball across the board and it was a good final with Molly [O'Donoghue] and Tom [Turney] so congratulations to them as well.

“It was really good to come back after a hard loss last year and I learnt a lot and I used that today to help us get us over the line.”

Pickleball is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

The sport gets its name from its American founders, with the family game created in 1965 and named after their pet dog Pickle.

Played indoors and outdoors, it is a fast-growing sport across England and can be played by all ages and abilities, even on the same court.

Taking place from Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November at Bolton Arena, the English Nationals comprised four days of high-level competition, with a record number of 1,111 pickleball players competing in the North West.

She added: “From the moment I walked in, I was like 'Wow, it's so much busier than last year, it's just amazing.

“Pickleball's brought so much to my life and I love seeing it bring so much to other people's lives and to see everybody of different ages, abilities and coming here to compete.

“Whether they win a medal or win a match, it's just a great atmosphere and a great community and it's so amazing to see it continue to grow.

“I hope it continues to get bigger and bigger and there's fewer people that are like 'What's that?'.

"It's such an easy sport to pick up and play and it's such a social sport and there's a great community of people who just want everyone to have the chance to play and get involved in this amazing community.”

Pickleball England has announced a record number of over 1,000 players competing at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals. The tournament takes place from the 31st October - 3rd November at Bolton Arena and is the second largest national pickleball event. For more information, visit www.pickleballengland.org