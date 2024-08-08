Pickleball pro returns to UK eyeing glory at English OPEN

Megan Fudge spent her teenage years attending a Somerset boarding school and returns to the UK this week for the Pickleball English OPEN | @officialmeganfudge on Instagram

Megan Fudge cannot wait to thrive in her home away from home as she goes for gold at the Skechers Pickleball English OPEN.

Fudge is based in the United States and makes the lengthy trip across the pond to compete in Telford, where she will seek doubles success in the largest pickleball event taking place outside of North America.

However, English soil is hardly unfamiliar to Fudge, who spent her teenage years attending Millfield boarding school.

Much of her family also resides in Europe, with her grandparents living in London and her parents in Germany.

They’ll be in attendance at Telford International Centre to watch her compete and will look to act as Fudge’s rocket fuel in her pursuit of glory.

“I'm super excited to get back to England,” she said. “I actually went to boarding school in England and it was a very fun place.

“My grandparents lived in London all my life so I love coming back to England and supporting English pickleball.

“My parents are actually flying over from Germany to come watch me play again. My last year at the England Open was my dad's first ever pickleball tournament watching me live, which was so funny because like my dad was my tennis coach growing up all my life.

“It's super exciting to have them back out there again this year. Being surrounded by family and friends, it’s just unique and fun and obviously adds to the atmosphere.”

Pickleball is very much a family affair for Fudge, with her husband and two children also getting in on the action in Telford.

Her husband, Ryler DeHeart, is also a pro, while daughter Lily and son JR play in the juniors division.

With pickleball seemingly in their DNA, she loves how entrenched the sport is in family life.

“It's allowed me to do my job,” she added. “The fact that my kids get to play pickleball and compete as well and are not just sitting around bored, watching me do my job playing pickleball, it's been great.

“The distraction, the exercising, making friends, meeting people, competing, learning - it's been so fun watching them on this journey too. It's been a great opportunity for us as a family to grow.”

An experienced player in the US pickleball circuit, Fudge will relish the opportunity to play against new opponents, testing her skills against some of the best from across Europe and Asia.

“I love the fact that I'm coming to Europe to play other players,” she said.

“The American market, I know most of the players there and I'm getting to know a lot of the European players and also the Indian and the Asian players as well.

“I think there's a good mix for the English Open and it's going to be fun and exciting to play others.

“I know everybody's just getting better and better by the day and it's going to definitely be more and more challenging, but I'm excited to see how it all pans out.”

