Tony Jenner starred in an historic week for pickleball at a record-breaking Skechers English OPEN. | Will Palmer / Beat Media Group

Tony Jenner starred in an historic week for pickleball at a record-breaking Skechers English OPEN.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenner, 43, who works in commercial landscaping, featured in the English Open at the Telford International Centre – the largest pickleball event taking place outside of North America.

With ages from 7 to 70+ competing, the event is reflective of the incredible growth in pickleball over recent years, with a record number of almost 2,000 players from 42 countries participating in a sport which has aspirations of making the Olympic programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the first tournament I’ve ever played in and it’s been a really good experience, everyone is nice and friendly and there’s lots going on,” said Jenner.

“I didn’t really know what to expect, to be honest, but it seems to be run well.

“I must admit it was a little bit daunting when I walked into one of the big halls for the first time, with so many people playing and the noise, but we’re enjoying it.

“It did surprise me that there are so many nationalities playing here – we do know people who go abroad who play from the UK, so it’s great to see it the other way around as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s English OPEN comprised seven days of high-level competition, with the world’s top professionals from America, Europe and Asia taking to the court in singles, doubles, mixed, wheelchair and junior events.

A hybrid of tennis, badminton & table tennis, the sport’s popularity has been attributed to its accessibility. Easy to pick up and fun to play, the sport’s accessibility transcends demographics, providing it with universal appeal.

“I started playing pickleball at the David Lloyd club that we play at about 12 months ago,” added Jenner.

“My wife has played for the last 18 months, she dragged me along at some point and I started enjoying it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It took a while – probably a few months – but then I started to get into it.”

Pickleball England has announced a record number of players competing at this year’s English OPEN from the 8th-14th August at the Telford International Centre in the largest pickleball event taking place outside of the USA EVER – visit pickleballengland.org