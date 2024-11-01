Pickleball star Town lands medal at Skechers English Nationals

Lucas Town starred at the Skechers Pickleball English Nationals | Paul Currie

Huddersfield's Lucas Town claimed bronze in a record-breaking week for pickleball at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals in Bolton.

The 17-year-old made it to the podium in the wheelchair event, signifying a bright future for one of the nation's most talented wheelchair pickleball players.

But the youngster was not fully satisfied with third place and is already looking ahead to how he could improve.

"I was really happy medalling," said Town. "I would've liked to place higher because in previous tournaments I've got two golds and a silver since I started so bronze was a little disappointing.

"I think I played really really well and with the format they're currently doing, there's only so much you can account for and it depends on having a little bit of luck.

"It depends on how well new players play with you as well. They won't have that consistency yet but they were really good when they were in the game.

"Unfortunately it doesn't go your way sometimes."

Pickleball is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

The sport is played indoors and outdoors, and was invented in 1965 as a children's backyard game in the United States but is a fast-growing sport for all ages across England

Taking place from Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November at Bolton Arena, the English Nationals comprises four days of high-level competition, with a record number of 1,111 pickleball players competing in the North West.

The wheelchair event saw athletes compete in doubles games before being awarded medals on an individual basis.

Town added: "I've been really shocked by the growth of pickleball altogether since I started playing.

"I can see why it's grown to the level it is now because it's got everything you'd want in a sport, it's got a social aspect to it, it's got low accessibility barriers and it also has a really high skill ceiling.

"Pickleball is so important. I think it's going to be at the forefront of accessible sport. It's the most accessible, especially for anybody with a disability and with it having so much media coverage now.

"I think it's going to have really high visibility levels which is good for getting people into it."

