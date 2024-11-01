Tracey Peden and Anthony Knight starred in the Skechers Pickleball English Nationals | Paul Currie

Trafford's Tracey Peden and Anthony Knight had a day to remember at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals in Bolton.

The duo won gold in the Mixed Doubles 3.0 50+ final in what was a memorable showcase of the best British pickleball had to offer, defeating the pair of Debra Owen and John Williams in the showpiece final.

After triumphing on home turf, Peden and Knight could not conceal their delight at winning gold.

"It's brilliant. It's our first time winning anything," said Peden. "We played in Trafford at the same club and met that way and then played together last year but we didn't win anything."

Knight added: "I've absolutely never won anything in my life so to do this, I'm dead pleased!"

Pickleball is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

The sport is played indoors and outdoors, and was invented in 1965 as a children's backyard game in the United States but is a fast-growing sport for all ages across England

Taking place from Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November at Bolton Arena, the 2024 Skechers English Nationals comprises four days of high-level competition, with a record number of 1,111 pickleball players competing in the North West.

Commenting on the sport's soaring popularity, Peden said: "Everyone's so nice and friendly and it was good to have a referee for a change! It felt really professional.

"It's great for the whole country. We want to get more kids involved. There are quite a lot of older people playing and it's difficult to get younger people in. That's the main focus now. We need to get younger people in.

"It's great to see everybody and what level they're playing at.

"That's how it starts. We started in a social club first and then it's built up to people wanting to be more competitive and we've won a medal now so we're well chuffed!"

Knight said: "Find your local club. Come along. People are so friendly and welcoming, they'll show you how to play and you'll love it!"

Pickleball England has announced a record number of over 1,000 players competing at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals. The tournament takes place from the 31st October - 3rd November at Bolton Arena and is the second largest national pickleball event. For more information, visit www.pickleballengland.org