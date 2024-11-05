Pickleball veteran honours most special people in her life

Pickleball England/Paul Currie

Katherine Knowles competed at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals amid devastating heartbreak

Anglesey's Katherine Knowles played at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals in memory of the most special people in her life.

The 73-year-old is a survivor of two heart attacks and breast cancer and tragically lost both her mother and stepdaughter in quick succession.

But amid devastating heartbreak, Knowles honoured their memories by taking to the court in Bolton for the national championships.

"My parents lived in the Pennines," she said. "My mum passed away last year in May. She was almost 99 and I lost my lovely dad 18 years ago.

"She's with my dad now and we have a bench in Anglesey for them now.

"Three days after my mum passed away we found out that there was nothing else that could be done for my step-daughter Abigail.

"She was here watching me last year and now she's gone to a better place. She was the joy of everybody that met her."

Though she may be English by birth, Knowles revealed her heart lay across the border in Wales.

Having learnt to play pickleball in Bolton six years ago, Knowles helped introduce the sport in her adopted homeland, proving pivotal in the formation of Pickleball Wales and serving as the chairperson for Anglesey Pickleball Club as the racket sport began to gather momentum in leisure centres across the country.

She said: "I've had a great time here in Bolton. I'm English but all my work in pickleball has been done in Wales and it's led me into starting Pickleball Wales.

"What I've done there is phenomenal and this year I'll be hanging my boots up as chair of Anglesey Pickleball Club but we've helped clubs up and down the North Wales coast as well.

"It's about getting people active, off their bums and loving a sport."

Pickleball is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

The sport is played indoors and outdoors, and was invented in 1965 as a children's backyard game in the United States but is a fast-growing sport for all ages across England

Taking place from Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November at Bolton Arena, the English Nationals comprises four days of high-level competition, with a record number of 1,111 pickleball players competing in the North-west.

"I'll do anything to get pickleball spread as much as possible," she said.

"Today and yesterday, I'm competing as a 73-year-old and I'm privileged. I've had two heart attacks, I've had breast cancer, I've had a breakdown mentally but this sport has brought sport back into my life."

Pickleball England has announced a record number of over 1,000 players competing at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals. The tournament takes place from the 31st October - 3rd November at Bolton Arena and is the second largest national pickleball event. For more information, visit www.pickleballengland.org