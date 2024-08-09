Max Turner/Beat Media Group

Pickleball is amongst the fastest growing sports in the world

Chris Frylynck is accelerating pickleball’s emergence as a global force after playing a starring role in a record-breaking Skechers English OPEN.

Originally from Johannesburg, Frylynck featured in the English Open at the Telford International Centre – the largest pickleball event taking place outside of his native North America.

With ages from 7 to 70+ competing, the event is reflective of the incredible growth in pickleball over recent years, with a record number of almost 2,000 players from 42 countries participating in a sport which has aspirations of making the Olympic programme.

The sport is quickly building momentum across the globe and 52-year-old business analyst Frylynck is delighted to see it taking off in his adopted home.

“I played tennis before I could walk but then I moved to the UK, where the weather’s not so good, about 25 years ago,” said Frylynck.

“Then it was squash for 10 years and then they started closing down squash courts at a great rate, so I had nothing, and then I saw this pickleball on YouTube one day and thought it looked interesting.

“I then went to my local leisure centre, heard the sound [of paddle on ball], asked ‘what’s the deal’ and then joined the club two-and-a-half years ago.

“Now it’s taken over my life. I do it four or five times a week – I’ve left a pickleball widow at home!”

This year’s English OPEN comprised seven days of high-level competition, with the world’s top professionals from America, Europe and Asia taking to the court in singles, doubles, mixed, wheelchair and junior events.

A hybrid of tennis, badminton & table tennis, the sport’s popularity has been attributed to its accessibility. Easy to pick up and fun to play, the sport’s accessibility transcends demographics, providing it with universal appeal.

Pickleball England has reported a 41% increase in member registrations since the end of 2023, highlighting growth and interest in the sport and Frylynck is firmly on the bandwagon.

“I’ve been recommending it to my friend, but they’re not so keen on it – I took them once and they loved it, but they’re busy with work,” added Frylynck.

“I plan my work around my pickleball while they plan pickleball around their work.”

Pickleball England has announced a record number of players competing at this year’s English OPEN from the 8th-14th August at the Telford International Centre in the largest pickleball event taking place outside of the USA EVER – visit pickleballengland.org