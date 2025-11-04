Paul Currie

Price from Wallasey and Coleman from Maghull won mixed doubles 3.0 gold in the 15+ age category, with an 11-4 11-5 win in the final.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Price and Abby Coleman have helped put West Kirby Picklers on the map with victory at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals at Bolton Arena.

Price from Wallasey and Coleman from Maghull won mixed doubles 3.0 gold in the 15+ age category, with an 11-4 11-5 win in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair only joined West Kirby Picklers in May of this year, but have left the national pickleball championships with silverware.

“Back in April, we were in Florida, everyone was playing it and when we got back home, we just thought, we absolutely have to play this game, it looks great,” Coleman, 23, said.

“Our local club was 10 minutes away from us and went from there.

Price added: “The club has only just really started so it is still in the works, but it is a great club, everyone is super friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not to brag,” Coleman joked. “But we’ve come away with a whole shed full of medals, gold silver and bronze. We’ve put ourselves on the map.”

Pickleball developed as a backyard game in Washington in the 1960s, and is named after the pickle boat in rowing, which sees spare rowers from different teams form a crew.

The name reflects the sport, which has borrowed from other racket sports, as it is played on a badminton doubles-sized court and features playing styles seen in tennis and table tennis.

The game is played with a solid paddle and a perforated plastic ball, while players can only score points on their serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rising in popularity in the US for the past few decades, interest has exploded across the world, with Pickleball England now boasting over 15,000 registered members.

For Price and Coleman, the victory was extra sweet after they had had a disappointing debut in their first competition.

Coleman said: “t feels amazing, we came in on a little bit of a low, we got knocked out of our first tournament that we ever played together and then to come away with Nationals gold is great.

“We played one in Leeds in September and it didn’t quite work out how we hoped, but we came back and got the gold and that is what counts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price, 25, added: “It was a strong competition, we had really strong opponents and everyone played really well. Abby definitely held us together, she got all her serves in!”

Pickleball England had a record number of players at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals. The tournament took place from 30 October to 2 November at Bolton Arena. For more information: https://www.pickleballengland.org/