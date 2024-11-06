Pile claims gold at 2024 Skechers English Nationals

Heidi Pile [right] won gold alongside Kirsty Robinson | Paul Currie/Pickleball England

Pile made the step up to the 3.5 category in women’s doubles but experienced the same result - a place on the podium

Heidi Pile repeated her medalling heroics with gold at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals in Bolton.

The 31-year-old medalled in last year's edition of the national championships in the Women's Doubles 3.0 category and topped the podium once more alongside partner Kirsty Robinson at the University of Bolton Arena. Having moved up to the 3.5 category for the 2024 edition, Pile was delighted to see her efforts pay off with another gold.

“It feels amazing,” she said. “Me and my partner came last year just to give it a go and played in the 3.0 category and won gold there so we thought we've got to come back and go up a level. I just really like it here. It's really friendly, really relaxed, there's no rushing around and it's such a good experience.”

Pickleball is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball. The sport gets its name from its American founders, with the family game created in 1965 and named after their pet dog Pickle.

Played indoors and outdoors, it is a fast-growing sport across England and can be played by all ages and abilities, even on the same court. Taking place from Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November at Bolton Arena, the English Nationals comprised four days of high-level competition, with a record number of 1,111 pickleball players competing in the North West.

She added: “Me and my mum were playing badminton at our gym one day and someone had left the pickleball stuff out and we thought we'd have a go. We haven't played badminton since and from that we joined our club's competitive night and we've just been playing it then. We play three or four times a week and we love it.

“It's a game, it's fun and just the amount of friends I've made from pickleball. 12 of us came up on a minibus and stayed in an Airbnb and we're all here cheering each other on and feel like part of something. Everyone's so friendly and you all learn from each other and it's competitive but it's fun.

“It's a fun game, it's a good workout, it's the people you meet as well, there's a good mix of ages so it's really inclusive.”

