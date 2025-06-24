Powell praises team's roaring victory in Gill Burns County Championship

RFU

Twelve months on from winning the Division 3 final by thumping Cumbria, Devon took the step up in quality in their stride.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Devon head coach Tom Powell praised his players for coming away from the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, victorious for the second year running after defeating Eastern Counties in the Gill Burns County Championship Division 2 final. Twelve months on from winning the Division 3 final by thumping Cumbria, Devon took the step up in quality in their stride, although they didn’t have everything their own way in the showpiece this time.

After storming into a 19-0 lead in the first 20 minutes, Mollie Pepper’s early try being added to by Issy Edworthy’s double, Devon saw their advantage reduced to just two points by an Eastern Counties fightback. However, two penalties from full-back Beth Plumpton steadied the ship before scores by replacements Kat Cramp and Sammie Harris sealed a 37-22 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Powell said: “It feels incredible and I’m incredibly proud of the team. The girls have worked incredibly hard this season and it’s just a great way to cap it off.

“I can’t take all the credit, obviously – coming out of the back end of last year, Greg [Richards] and the team did a fantastic job in Division 3, winning the title there. They handed over nicely to us and we just built on what they worked on last year, added a few things and we’ve come out with the win.”

The women’s team’s triumph ended what had previously been a testing County Championship final weekend for Devon on a high, with their under-20s and men’s sides both beaten in their respective finals. Collins was delighted to continue the county’s proud record in the competition and see the hard work in training sessions at Cullompton, who provided eight of his players in his final matchday squad, bring further reward.

Two more players came from the club he coaches during the regular rugby season, Okehampton, with six other clubs from the county also represented at the home of English rugby. Powell said: “Some of the girls were not my best friends at the trials, just because I made them do a lot of fitness work, but we stuck by that and that’s held us good in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sure everyone is proud of us back home, it’s just an unbelievable experience, an unbelievable feeling. It’s just great to come to HQ and put a performance together that we can be proud of and pile on the points, like we’ve been doing all year through the County Championship.”

To see all the results from the County Championship Finals visit EnglandRugby.com or follow @RFU on X to see all the in-play highlights.