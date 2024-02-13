Ok so the 2023/24 Premier League season is almost two thirds of the way through and a lot of football has been played but is it possible to predict the final table? Yes, we already have clear indications of how things could conclude – but plenty of time remains for surprises at both ends of the standings.

Liverpool are leading the league at the moment but Manchester City and Arsenal are hot on their heels, with just two points separating the top three. The Cityzens do have a game in hand, though, meaning the title is theirs to lose.

Tension is also high at the foot of the table as Everton's 10-point deduction leaves them one point adrift from safety. Burnley and Sheffield United are set for an immediate return to the Championship but things could still change, whereas Luton Town are narrowly above the drop zone.

The Premier League, as ever, is so difficult to predict but taking a look at the latest fractions gives us a good idea. With that in mind, here's where all 20 clubs are expected to finish when the whistle blows at the end of the final game of the season.

1 . Premier League table prediction Here's where Sky Bet expects all 20 teams to finish.

2 . Sheffield United (20th) Odds of relegation: 1/33

3 . Burnley (19th) Odds of relegation: 1/8