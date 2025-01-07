Luke Littler is aiming to defend his Premier League title. | Getty Images

PDC World Champion Luke Littler is targeting back to back Premier League titles

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Littler fulfilled his destiny of becoming darts’ youngster ever world champion with a thumping 7-3 victory over serial winner Michael van Gerwen at the Alexandra Palace on January 3.

The 17-year-old, who had only narrowly missed out in the final the year before, has only been the world champion for a matter of days but is already now turning his attention to the defence of his Premier League crown after a sensational debut campaign last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, if I can go back to back, It’d mean the world,” the Warrington-born star said. “Leading up to it (in 2024), I thought if I could be in the top four, I’d be happy, but obviously I finished first because of the way I played. But I will just have to have the same mindset going into it, if you make the play-offs, that’s all that matters and just give it your all at the O2.”

Teenage sensation Littler has lofty ambitions of beating Phil Taylor’s incredible record of 85 major titles and 16 World Championships over the course of his career and will have high hopes of becoming just the third different player to win back-to-back Premier League titles.

However, the youngster can expect stiff competition from a number of familiar faces along with two returning stars who made a big impact at the PDC World Championship this winter. Here we take a look at the full lineup for Premier League Darts 2025, all the key dates, TV details and how you can get your hands on tickets.

Premier League Darts 2025 lineup

Stephen Bunting returns to the Premier League for the first time in a decade. | Getty Images

Defending champion Luke Littler is joined by six-time winner Michael Van Gerwen, last year’s runner-up Luke Humphries and experienced names such as Rob Cross, Gerwyn Price and Nathan Aspinall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicknamed ‘the Bullet’ Stephen Bunting will return to the Premier League for the first time in a decade after his run to the semi-final in the PDC World Championship while Chris Dobey is also back in the big time for the first time since his debut in 2023.

Here is the full lineup for Premier League Darts 2025:

Luke Humphries

Luke Littler

Michael Van Gerwen

Rob Cross

Stephen Bunting

Gerwyn Price

Chris Dobey

Nathan Aspinall

Key dates for Premier League Darts 2025

Premier League Darts will return on Thursday 6 February in what promises to be a thrilling opening night of action in Belfast’s SSE Arena. The OVO Hydro in Glasgow plays host to the second round on Thursday 13 February as Scotland prepares for the prospect of having no player in the Premier League for the first time since 2010.

The 16th and final night of action for the season is set to take place in Sheffield’s Utlitila Arena on Thursday 22 May before the Play-Off rounds in the O2 London on Thursday 29 May.

Here is a summary of all the key dates:

Night 1 - The SSE Arena, Belfast - Thursday February 6

Night 2 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow - Thursday February 13

Night 3 - 3Arena, Dublin - Thursday February 20

Night 4 - Westpoint Exeter - Thursday February 27

Night 5 - The Brighton Centre - Thursday March 6

Night 6 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - Thursday March 13

Night 7 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff - Thursday March 20

Night 8 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle - Thursday March 27

Night 9 - Uber Arena, Berlin - Thursday April 3

Night 10 - AO Arena, Manchester - Thursday April 10

Night 11 - Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam - Thursday April 17

Night 12 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool - Thursday April 24

Night 13 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday May 1

Night 14 - First Direct Arena, Leeds - Thursday May 8

Night 15 - P&J Live, Aberdeen - Thursday May 15

Night 16 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield - Thursday May 22

Play-Offs - The O2, London - Thursday May 29

How to get tickets for Premier League Darts 2025

Tickets for Premier League Darts are currently available in limited supply on Ticketmaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch Premier League Darts 2025

Sky Sports will provide comprehensive coverage of all this year’s Premier League action, with games typically being played on Thursday evenings at 7pm. Those wishing to stream the action can do so via the SkyGo app which can be downloaded on a mobile phone or electronic device.