Premier League legend Alan Shearer backs Arsenal to win first title since 2004

Former Newcastle striker and the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer Alan Shearer believes that Arsenal will win their first title since 2004.

The Gunners, who recently added Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori to their ranks, pushed Manchester City to the final day of the 2023/2024 campaign but, once again, were forced to settle for a second-place finish for a second-year running.

Nevertheless, positivity and enthusiasm are rife among supporters and all-time leading Premier League goalscorer Shearer believes Mikel Arteta's side could become the first Arsenal outfit to win a league title since the famous 'Invincibles'.

"I think it'll be a really tight race for the Premier League title this season and I see more than two teams competing for it," he told Betfair.

"I think the usual teams you'd expect to be up there who've already spent a few quid will put themselves in better positions than what they were last year.

"There's still so much that can happen in the transfer window. If Arsenal go out and sign a statement centre forward, then I really think they would have an excellent chance of winning the title.

"I think that could make a difference for them. Keep in mind how brilliant they were defensively last season, but they've now gone out and spent a fortune on another really, really good defender in Riccardo Calafiori. I still think they do need to strengthen in that centre-forward position and that could make the difference.

"There's going to be a few 'ifs', because that's what happens before a ball has been kicked. Even with Newcastle and the potential signing of Marc Guehi. He is what they need and if they can secure his signing then I would hope they could get into a Champions League position. That's why it's difficult to predict things at this stage.

"I do think it'll be between Man City and Arsenal again but if Arsenal go out and sign a striker then I'd fancy them to win the title this year."

Arsenal kick-off their campaign by welcoming Wolves to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday in a fixture that the home side will expect to win.