Premier League pint to surpass £10 by 2034

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New research has revealed the potential price of a pint at Premier League stadiums after a decade of inflation, and it’s not good news for Arsenal fans.

The study from betting tips, predictions, and news site Footy Accumulators, analysed the price of the cheapest pint of lager at each current Premier League stadium.

Then by factoring in the current inflation rate of 5.5% for alcoholic drinks, they were able to reveal the potential price of Premier League pints over the next 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most expensive matchday pints in 2024 can be found at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and West Ham’s London Stadium, where fans are charged a hefty £6.30 for a pint of lager.

Research suggests a Premier League pint could cost £8.39 on average by 2034

In 10 years time if prices continue to rise at their current rate, fans will be forking out a whopping £10.76 for a pint.

Newly-promoted Ipswich Town rank in third place, due to a pint costing £5.95 at Portman Road this season. It is estimated that price will increase to £10.16 by 2034.

Leicester City currently charges £5.80 for a pint at the King Power Stadium, and rank in fourth place, with a beer potentially costing £9.91 in 10 years time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea make fifth, as the West London club currently charge £5.70 for a pint of lager. When applying the current inflation rate, Blues fans could be expected to splash out £9.74 for a beer by 2034.

The top 10 most expensive Premier League pints in a decade

Rank Team 2024 Price of Pint (£) 2034 Price of Pint (£) 1 Arsenal 6.30 10.76 2 West Ham 6.30 10.76 3 Ipswich 5.95 10.16 4 Leicester 5.80 9.91 5 Chelsea 5.70 9.74 6 Fulham 5.50 9.39 7 Southampton 5.50 9.39 8 Spurs 5.10 8.71 9 Aston Villa 5 8.54 10 Crystal Palace 5 8.54

Fulham’s Craven Cottage ranks in sixth place, with a pint set to cost £9.34 in a decade. The Cottagers are followed by Southampton (£9.39), Spurs (£8.71), Aston Villa (£8.54), and Crystal Palace (£8.54) in tenth.

Surprisingly, Manchester United fans enjoy the cheapest pint in the Premier League, costing fans just £3.00. A pint at Old Trafford in 2034 is estimated to cost a reasonable £5.12, cheaper than what seven Premier League clubs charge today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the study, Alex Beecham, Managing Director of Footy Accumulators said: “With the Premier League season now underway, fans across the country will be looking forward to getting back into their matchday routines, which for many involves enjoying a pint.

“Our study goes to show the disparity in prices at Premier League football stadiums and just how expensive buying a pint at the match already is, along with how much worse it could get in the future.”