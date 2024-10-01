Premier League Supercomputer: Man United face worst Premier League finish

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boffins have calculated a Premier League SuperComputer which predicts Manchester United will suffer their worst finish in the Premier League era after a 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday

That's according to the Casino Hawks Supercomputer which finds that Erik ten Hag's side will finish 11th in the top-flight on 52 points.

Meanwhile, Man City are set to win a fifth Premier League title in a row despite dropping points to Newcastle United while Arsenal beat Leicester City on Saturday.

Boffins at Casino Hawks believe that the Gunners are set for heartbreak once again in the title race with Pep Guardiola’s side being crowned champions by a single point ahead of the north Londoners.

In terms of the top-four race, Chelsea are expected to beat Newcastle to a Champions League spot by two points with Liverpool finishing in third.

Tottenham will also oust Aston Villa to sixth place by the same points gap after Unai Emery’s side were held to a 2-2 draw away to Ipswich on Sunday.

At the bottom of the table, the Supercomputer projects Ipswich, Leicester City and Southampton all to be relegated with Everton to climb up to 15th after claiming their first victory of the season in a 2-1 home win against Crystal Palace.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The Premier League SuperComputer, conducted by Casino Hawks, is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 10,000 times and constructs an average league table from the 10,000 simulations, to rule out anomalous results.