Premier League’s most marketable footballers revealed including Man United, Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland ranks above Mohamed Salah as the Premier League's most marketable star, according to new data.

Marketing platform Ahrefs analysed 430 Premier League footballers by total number of Instagram followers, average monthly global searches in the past 12 months, and total TikTok posts. An overall score out of 30 was created for every player based on the highest figure in each category to reveal the most marketable footballers in the league.

Erling Haaland ranked top as the most marketable player in the Premier League, with a score of 23.82. The Manchester City striker placed higher than any other player due to 2.5 million average monthly searches worldwide, over 1.5 million more than his nearest competitor, Declan Rice. TikTok posts using #ErlingHaaland also total 184,100, while the player has garnered an Instagram following of over 38 million.

Mohamed Salah is the second most marketable player in the Premier League, according to the new study. Salah ranks top for number of Instagram followers with 63.3 million, over 25 million more than the second-highest, Erling Haaland. The forward also proves popular on TikTok, with posts using #MoSalah reaching 202,100, while searches for the player average 603,000 per month.

Kevin De Bruyne placed third among the Premier League’s most marketable players, scoring 14.47 out of 30. De Bruyne is the third most-followed player in the league on Instagram, with over 26 million followers, behind Salah and Haaland. Searches for the midfielder average 714,000 every month, the seventh highest of any player.

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount is the fourth most marketable player in the league with a score of 13.98. Despite significant injury issues, Mount ranked high thanks to monthly searches and the highest number of TikTok posts. Approximately 238,200 posts have been shared on TikTok using #MasonMount, more than any player in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Google searches for the midfielder are the fifth highest, cementing Mount’s position as the most marketable English player in the Premier League.

Richarlison rounds out the five most marketable players in the Premier League with a score of 12.98 out of 30. The only Tottenham player to feature in the top 10, Richarlison has the sixth-highest Instagram following of any footballer in the league, with over 22.5 million followers. TikTok users have also shared 183,900 posts under #Richarlison.

Casemiro takes sixth spot in the study of the Premier League’s most marketable players. With a score of 12.53, the Brazilian has gathered a legion of over 20 million Instagram followers during his time with Manchester United and Real Madrid, the seventh-highest following of any footballer in the league. Global searches for Casemiro have also averaged 534,000 per month in the last year, the 11th-highest search volume among Premier League players.

Manchester City’s World Cup winner, Julian Alvarez, is the seventh most marketable player in the Premier League, scoring 12.46. The forward is the 10th most followed Premier League footballer on Instagram with over 16 million, and the 12th most searched globally in the last 12 months, averaging 495,000 monthly searches. Posts on TikTok under #JulianAlvarez total 187,200, the fourth highest among footballers in the league.

Kai Havertz is the eighth most marketable footballer in the Premier League and the only Arsenal player to make the top 10. Interest in Havertz has grown following his high-profile, big-money move from Chelsea to Arsenal. Average Google searches for Havertz have reached 697,000 in the last 12 months, placing him eighth among all footballers in the league. Havertz is the fifth most popular on TikTok, with 186,600 posts shared under #KaiHavertz.

Bruno Fernandes ranks ninth among the most marketable footballers in the league, scoring 11.12 out of 30. The Manchester United captain is the third most popular player on TikTok, with users sharing 189,400 posts under #BrunoFernandes. Fernandes has also accumulated over 9 million followers on Instagram and averages 436,000 monthly searches worldwide.

Phil Foden fills out the 10 most marketable footballers in the Premier League. The second Englishman on the list, the 2023/24 Premier League Player of the Season scored 9.90 out of 30 due to a high number of searches and Instagram followers. Foden is the second most-followed English player in the league on Instagram, with 12.3 million followers, behind Marcus Rashford. The six-time Premier League winner has also averaged 462,000 monthly searches in the last year.

The most marketable players in the Premier League

1 Erling Haaland - Manchester City

2 Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

3 Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

4 Mason Mount - Manchester United

5 Richarlison - Tottenham

6 Casemiro - Manchester United

7 Julian Alvarez -Manchester City

8 Kai Havertz - Arsenal

9 Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United

10 Phil Foden - Manchester City

Tim Soulo, CMO at Ahrefs, commented on the study: “Despite only spending two seasons in the league, record-breaking Erling Haaland is the Premier League’s most marketable asset. Non-English players dominated the ranking, with Haaland being among eight foreign players in the top 10.