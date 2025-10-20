Preston boxing star returns to Deepdale for homecoming

Mick Hall Boxer

Local hero Mick Hall makes his long-awaited boxing comeback at Preston’s Deepdale Stadium, headlining JBF Management’s professional fight night and uniting the community in support of sport and charity.

Preston-born boxer Mick Hall will make an emotional homecoming on Friday 8 November when he returns to the ring at Deepdale Stadium, leading a night of professional boxing organised by JBF Management.

Hall, affectionately known as “The Hammer,” is one of Preston’s most respected fighters, with a professional record of 15 wins and 3 defeats. A seasoned super-middleweight, he has fought some of the UK’s toughest competitors, including former British title challenger Jack Arnfield and Cameroon Olympian Serge Ambomo. Renowned for his relentless work rate and fierce determination, Hall has been part of Preston’s boxing story for decades, first making his name as a talented amateur before stepping into the professional ranks.

This event marks Hall’s first fight in five years following a break from the sport to deal with personal challenges. Now fully focused and in peak condition, he is ready to relaunch his career in front of a home crowd that has supported him since his earliest days in the gym. His comeback is expected to draw huge local interest, with fans eager to witness one of the city’s favourite fighters back under the lights.

The show at Deepdale is being promoted by TFM Promotions along with JBF Management, a new but ambitious company committed to bringing professional boxing back to Preston. The undercard will feature a host of rising talent from across the North West, including Leon Kellett, Byron Unsworth, Jade Smith, William Hill, Peter Booth and unbeaten prospect Ely Frankham. With several fighters carrying unbeaten records, the bill promises action-packed contests that will showcase the next generation of professional boxers.

The event also has a charitable purpose as John Bowers, the promoter, has already raised over £50,000 for good causes through his various boxing and business ventures, and on the night funds will be collected for ‘Get Dan Home’, a campaign supporting 13-year-old Kirkham boy Dan, who has spent two years in hospital following a brain tumour diagnosis.

Tickets are now on sale, priced at £40 for standard entry and £60 for VIP tables, which include ringside seating, table service and drinks on arrival. Doors open at 6pm, with the first fight scheduled for 7pm.

Promoter John Bowers of JBF Management said: “This night is about more than just boxing. It’s about bringing the community together, celebrating local talent, and giving Mick Hall the homecoming he deserves. We’re proud to revive professional boxing in Preston and to do it for a good cause.”

“Our Head Coach John Kimberley has been working with both amateur and professional boxers for well over 10 years and has helped so many boxers from across the North West, when John works with fighters we always see exceptional progress because of his high quality training.”

“We’re also looking for sponsorship of this and future events as it presents an incredible opportunity for businesses or individuals show you’re their support for a superb sport which is enjoying a massive resurgence in popularity and enjoy the benefits that a main sponsor brings.”

Tickets for this exciting event at Deepdale stadium on the 8th November are on sale now and can be purchase online here www.buytickets.at/jbfmanagement or by contacting JBF Management via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/JBFManagement or tickets can be purchased directly by any of the boxers.