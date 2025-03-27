Primary school scoop national award for outstanding sporting provision

James Watkins/Youth Sport Trust

A primary school has been awarded a national accolade for their work supporting students in sport

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Phil Campbell, Sportsbeat

A primary school from Bristol has scooped a prestigious national award in recognition of their work supporting their students through PE and sport.

Summerhill Academy won the Outstanding Primary Practice award at the Youth Sport Trust 2025 Conference Awards, sponsored by Sports Directory and The LEGO Group, which were held in Telford on March 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award recognised a primary school that has used PE, sport and play to build a foundation for learning through prioritising the health and happiness of their young people.

The Youth Sport Trust is the UK’s leading children’s charity improving every young person’s education and development through sport.

Principal Chris Barratt said: “It feels amazing to win. Our whole community has come together, and this award is a strong vindication of the journey they have been on.

“Recognition at a national level is great and that is down to the brilliant teamwork between ourselves and our community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through initiatives such as its active uniform policy, which supports spontaneous movement and encourages students to stay active, the school has seen increased student participation in physical activities without disruption.

The work of Sally Goodridge, PE lead at Summerhill Academy, in integrating PE into the school curriculum, has been particularly credited by the academy.

A celebration of inclusivity attended by key figures from the sporting world, including Clare Balding and Maisie Summers-Newton, the awards recognised the trailblazing schools, trusts and individuals driving transformative change in education through sport.

Hosted by TV personality Radzi Chinyanganya, the evening was filled with insightful discussions and inspiring stories that highlighted the power of sport and play to foster positive change and inclusivity in schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the importance of inclusivity in sport, Maisie Summers-Newton, four-time Paralympic gold medallist and S6 100m world record holder, took part in a captivating Q&A session where she shared her experience navigating sport with a disability, from childhood through to competing at the Paralympics in Tokyo and Paris.

Education Director Kate Richardson added: “I am super proud of Summerhill. Sally, our PE lead, and the team of curriculum curators, who have made sure physical activity is central to what we do, have played a really important part in this.”

Clare Balding said: “The power of sport means so much to people and there is nowhere I would have rather been this evening than with the people who are actively changing the world for the better.”

The Youth Sport Trust Annual Conference Awards, sponsored by Sports Directory and The LEGO Group, celebrate schools, settings, trusts, and individuals who, working alongside Youth Sport Trust, have made a real and impactful change to the lives of young people. Find out how the Youth Sport Trust is building brighter futures for children through sport and play: https://www.youthsporttrust.org/