Prime Minister announces new PE plan in National School Sports Week

National School Sports Week culminated in a day of celebration for the Youth Sport Trust after the Prime Minister announced a new plan for PE and sport in schools on Thursday.

Sir Keir Starmer outlined a commitment to ensure that every school will do two hours of PE and sport each week with equal access for girls and boys and equal opportunities for disabled week.

It comes in a week during which the Youth Sport Trust has had thousands of schools up and down the country focusing on getting children active and trying new ways to achieve those aims.

“It’s been the most phenomenal week. We’ve been all across the UK as a team, visiting different schools that have been running different things,” reflected Ali Oliver OBE, Youth Sport Trust CEO.

“We have reached around half a million children. It’s been because it’s been a week where schools have shone a light on physical activity and the importance of playing sport.

“It’s given us an opportunity to celebrate things. We’ve seen award ceremonies and standing here right now we’re about to see a gymnastics performance.

“But also, it’s been an opportunity to experiment with things that enable the school day to always be active.”

Oliver was attending Torriano Primary School in Camden on the final day of National School Sports Week to see young leaders from the pupil body coach their peers through a carousel of sports, ranging from gymnastics to archery.

It is part of a push to ensure all children reach the Chief Medical Officer’s guidance of 60 active minutes a day, with under half of the UK’s children currently reaching that goal.

Pupils also dressed up as their heroes to celebrate Sports Star Friday and even had the opportunity to meet some, with Olympic sprinter Montell Douglas, Paralympic footballer Alistair Patrick-Heselton and England rugby international Shaunagh Brown all in attendance.

“It’s really important to make a stance and have a big celebration around all of this because if we don’t then it just goes under the radar,” said Douglas, who now stars on the BBC’s Gladiators as ‘Fire’.

“The things that Torriano are doing around using PE and play and all the activities that I’ve seen them doing today is amazing and you can see how confident they are.

“Some of the games they’re doing are quite competitive and they’re building resilience and learning a new skill. It’s really important because these are life skills and it creates a positive relationship with their bodies.”

All three elite sports stars got stuck into proceedings and even participated in a Q&A with the pupils who were not shy to challenge them to a race.

Torriano Primary School ensure sport and activity are embedded in their curriculum, encouraging children to wear active footwear as part of a no uniform policy to remove barriers to activity.

“The arts and sports are really, really important for children’s well-being,” emphasised deputy head Rose O’Brien.

“Those life skills stay with them forever. Building those habits of fitness, training and loving doing this outdoors is so important.

“You might not know what sports you like but [it’s important] the opportunities to try those sports are available to you in primary because when are you going to try them in secondary if you haven’t built that skill already?

“[School] is often where a love of sport starts, with the dream of going to the Olympics or playing for Arsenal, those are key things.”

