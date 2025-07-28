Professional Triathlon Organisation announces Series C funding boost

PTO

The successful completion of a Series C funding round, led by SURJ Sports Investment and supported by Cordillera, Verance Capital and Sir Michael Moritz, will support the PTO's continued growth in international markets.

The Professional Triathletes Organisation has announced a new injection of funding to help in their mission to redefine endurance sport.

The successful completion of a Series C funding round, led by SURJ Sports Investment and supported by Cordillera, Verance Capital and Sir Michael Moritz, will support the PTO’s continued growth in international markets as well as building long-term athlete and fan engagement. PTO CEO Sam Renouf welcomed the news, with the hopes that further funding can also help propel their T100 Triathlon World Tour to greater heights.

“We’re delighted to welcome SURJ and Verance Capital to the PTO investor family," he said. "This is a major milestone not only for us as an organisation, but for the broader vision of triathlon’s future.

"Our goal has always been to reimagine the sport for modern audiences and open up participation to athletes of all levels. With new partners like SURJ and Verance, we’re better equipped than ever to scale our ambitions globally. The momentum from our record-breaking T100 Singapore event is just the beginning of what we hope to achieve in 2025 and beyond.”

The Series C investment comes at a time of growth for the PTO. In 2024, the organisation launched the T100 Tour and the event has rapidly expanded in the past 18 months.

With the wellbeing of professional athletes at its heart and widespread fan participation events, the T100 has attracted thousands of eyes to the endurance sport in less than two years and a new round of funding will be viewed as a critical opportunity to only further enhance it's position amongst elite sport.

The next T100 Triathlon World Tour race takes place in London on 9-10 August. Visit www.t100triathlon.com’