The introduction of Project Rugby at Fearnhill School in Letchworth has had a transformative impact on both the school and the local community.

Previously, rugby engagement among Fearnhill’s 650 students was minimal, with most students having little or no experience in the sport.

Now, the sport is firmly embedded within the PE curriculum and the positive effects of playing regularly are being felt beyond the school’s gates.

Skilled coaches from the Saracens Community Foundation introduce the sport to students via Project Rugby sessions in a structured, engaging way, allowing them to learn rugby’s basics and practical skills.

This initiative sparked enthusiasm and curiosity amongst students and staff alike. Feedback from students highlighted their enjoyment and desire to continue playing rugby, with many expressing an interest in joining teams to compete against other schools or attend upcoming Project Rugby festivals.

Charlotte Heywood, Project Rugby Lead at Premiership Rugby said: "Project Rugby was created to introduced rugby to diverse audiences who might not traditionally play the sport, and Fernhill School perfectly showcases its success.

“Full credit to the Saracens Foundation Project Rugby team for their dedication in upskilling teachers and passing their passion for the game on to the students.

“Thanks to this initiative, rugby is now recognised as a positive contributor to the school’s culture, and provides positive pathways for young people to embed themselves within their surrounding community.

“Rugby truly is for everyone; often, all that's needed is the opportunity to experience it."

Fearnhill’s connection to the local rugby community has gone from strength to strength, with clear pathways for students to join local clubs and fostering a potential lifelong interest in rugby.

Plans for ongoing development sessions, local festivals, and match opportunities at prominent venues like StoneX Stadium sustain students’ engagement with rugby and reinforce the sport’s positive influence on young people in North Hertfordshire.

Fernhill School is just one of many inspiring stories that will be highlighted during Community Weekend Round 7 of Gallagher Premiership Rugby (29th Nov - 1st Dec), celebrating the award-winning community programmes run by Premiership Rugby in collaboration with its ten clubs and club foundations.

Simon Waine, Regional Managing Director, London & Southeast for Gallagher UK, added: “It is brilliant to see the positive impact that Project Rugby has had on the students at Fearnhill.

“It is important that we provide young people with more opportunities to get involved in rugby and this is an example of how Project Rugby is doing just that.

“By providing teachers with training opportunities and enabling students to get more involved in the sport, we can make rugby more accessible.

“Gallagher is proud to partner with Premiership Rugby in delivering this great initiative which is helping young people develop new skills.”

Project Rugby, delivered in partnership with Gallagher UK and the RFU, delivers fun, inclusive, non-contact sessions which help break down barriers to playing the sport with the aim of increasing participation, diversity and inclusion in the game.

Community staff and professional coaches at each of Premiership Rugby’s club foundations work closely within their communities to deliver regular sessions designed to engage participants no matter their age, background or ability, with more than 100,000 participants engaged since its launch in 2017.

To find your nearest Project Rugby session visit: www.premiershiprugby.com/community/project-rugby