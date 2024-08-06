Psychologist reveals what it takes to become an Olympian

With the Olympics now underway, a leading psychologist gives an insight into the mind of athletes competing in Paris this summer.

With the world’s eyes on an Olympian’s every run, jump and swim this summer, leading psychologist Dr Lalitaa Suglani has taken a look at what an athlete may face psychologically in Paris at the games.

Speaking on behalf of AltIndex, DrLalitaa revealed that the ‘fear of failure’ and the ‘high stakes’ can trigger ‘mental health issues’, meaning it is important for athletes to ‘manage stress, pressure and anxiety.’

Lalitaa also commended how athletes have to ‘exhibit high levels of resilience, mental toughness, and focus’, and revealed that they will be ‘working closely with sports psychologists and coaches to develop strategies for coping with pressure’.

While competing, the psychologist has explored the impact of ‘intense concentration’ and ‘adrenaline’ on the athlete, as well as the ‘sense of accomplishment or even confidence’ caused by winning gold at the games.

Athletes need to beware the ‘post-Olympic blues’ though, due to them moving from ‘high intensity and adrenaline of performing at their peak in front of a global audience back to normal life’.

Speaking on behalf of AltIndex, Dr Lalitaa Suglani says:

Olympic athletes must deal with ‘performance anxiety, fear of failure, and expectations’

“Performing in the Olympics can have psychological effects on athletes for a number of reasons such as the extreme pressures and demands. Athletes are expected to perform at their peak in front of a global audience and this in itself can cause difficulties from a place of confidence and self esteem, also there is a bigger pressure of representing their countries and often carrying the weight of national expectations and also seeing the fear of how when people have not done well the impact that this has had with social media. This can lead to significant stress and anxiety. For instance, Simone Biles has spoken openly about the immense pressure she faced, which led to mental health challenges and her decision to withdraw from certain events to prioritise her well-being. The psychological impact includes dealing with performance anxiety, fear of failure, and the constant need to meet or exceed expectations - similar to what I discuss in my High Functioning Anxiety book. The high stakes and visibility can also exacerbate pre-existing mental health issues or lead to new ones, so this is why it is so important to do inner work and understand how to manage stress, pressure and anxiety.”

Athletes must prepare ‘psychologically as well as physically’

“It can take a specific type of person to handle the immense pressure of competing in the Olympics and to perform on the spot, especially as you are performing on the day and depending on however much practice you do it depends on how you show up on the day. Olympic athletes typically exhibit high levels of resilience, mental toughness, and focus - which takes a lot of ongoing foundational work and ways to manage stress and maintain composure when under pressure. Their mental preparation includes extensive training not just physically but also psychologically, with many working closely with sports psychologists/coaches to develop strategies for coping with pressure, staying focused, and managing their emotions.”

Regardless of outcome, there can be ‘exhaustion and burnout in the aftermath’, a ‘post-Olympic blues’

Emotions before competing: “Athletes often experience a mix of excitement, anticipation, and anxiety. The build-up to the event can lead to heightened stress levels as they prepare to perform. There might be a fear of failure, but also a strong sense of determination and focus.

During competing: “During the event, athletes typically experience intense concentration and adrenaline. They enter a state of heightened awareness, often described as being "in the zone," where they are fully focused on their performance. Emotions can range from calm confidence to intense pressure, depending on how the competition unfolds and what the results are.

After competing: “Post-competition emotions can vary widely. Victory brings joy, pride, and a sense of accomplishment or even confidence, joy, relief etc. Conversely, defeat can lead to disappointment, frustration, isolation, frustration and self-reflection etc. Regardless of the outcome, there is often a significant emotional release after the event, which can lead to exhaustion and even burnout.

“It is possible and quite common for athletes to experience a psychological comedown following the games. This is sometimes referred to as the ‘post-Olympic blues’, and occurs as athletes transition from the high intensity and adrenaline of performing at their peak in front of a global audience back to normal life. This transition can lead to feelings of emptiness, lack of purpose, and even depression and isolation/loneliness. The sudden drop in excitement and the return to a less structured routine can be challenging. Athletes may struggle with finding new goals and motivations, and the shift in their identity from Olympian back to everyday life can be jarring back to mundane-ness. To help them mental health support and post-competition planning are crucial to help athletes navigate this period.”