Pulse stay unbeaten as Thunder move second in Netball Super League

Ben Lumley

London Pulse outclassed London Mavericks in the first London Derby of the season to become the only undefeated team in the Netball Super League 2025.

Manchester Thunder moved into second with a dominant win over Nottingham Forest in Round 3.

Meanwhile, defending champions Loughborough Lightning put their defeat to Pulse behind them with a composed win over NIC Leeds Rhinos.

The match between LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons and Birmingham Panthers was abandoned in the second quarter after a serious injury to Leah Middleton.

Thunder strike in front of Lightning Bolt

Manchester Thunder were ruthless in their 81-65 win over new side Nottingham Forest at Belle Vue Arena.

Elmeré van der Berg was the star of the show, sinking 52 goals, while Shannon Mahlik scored six on her debut at just 17 years old.

Forest had the better success with the Soft & Gentle Super Shot, thanks in part to Rolene Streutker, making 15 to Thunder’s 10.

But the defensive efforts of Josie Huckle and, on her maiden appearance, Nicola Smith helped the hosts to a convincing victory having opened up a gap late in the first quarter.

The inspired performance may well have been down to the presence of the fastest man of all time inside the arena, with Usain Bolt taking in some NSL action on Friday evening.

Pulse make London pink

London Pulse are the only unbeaten team remaining in the Netball Super League this season after downing cross-town rivals London Mavericks 78-42.

The Copper Box Arena was bouncing as Pulse delivered a virtuoso performance, racing into a large early lead and forcing Mavericks to call their timeout only six minutes in.

Pulse held strong, with captain Zara Everitt’s display at wing defence the standout as she stifled the Mavericks’ attack.

Olivia Tchine and Nichole Breedt again proved a potent combination in front of goal, as Pulse missed only eight shots to gradually extend their lead in each quarter.

As the final siren sounded, there were big celebrations among the players and coaching staff to reiterate what the win meant as they opened a three-point gap on the rest of the competition.

Lightning beat Rhinos to move up to third

Loughborough Lightning’s sharp-shooting helped them to a 72-58 win over NIC Leeds Rhinos to round out the weekend.

Berri Neil and Ella Clark were perfectly matched, each shooting 18 goals, as Lightning sunk 13 Super Shots, with Rhinos producing an impressive 11.

The two teams were similarly matched in their defensive efforts, as Geva Mentor produced three rebounds for the hosts.

The difference was the shooting success for Lightning, while errors disrupted Rhinos as Loughborough’s midcourt excelled, led by Hannah Joseph.

