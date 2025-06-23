Queen's is 'home sweet home' for Alcaraz after triumph over Lehecka

Carlos Alcaraz beat Jiri Lehecka in the men's Singles Final at the 2025 HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club | Julian Finney/Getty Images

The 2023 champion defeated Lehecka 7-5 6-7(5) 6-2 at the Andy Murray Arena to take back his West Kensington crown after last year's second-round exit to British No.1 Jack Draper.

By Mohamed Hamza at Queen’s

The Queen’s Club is home sweet home for Carlos Alcaraz after he reclaimed the LTA's HSBC Championships with victory over Jiri Lehecka.

It was double delight for the Spanish superstar in W14, with the result a career record 18th successive victory on all surfaces, following his epic victory at Roland Garros, and Alcaraz was quick to praise the Queen’s lawns for allowing him to showcase the best of his tennis as he ramps up to defend his Wimbledon title at this summer's Championships.

"It's really special, this trophy and this tournament,” said Alcaraz. “I'm happy to lift this trophy once again. I have to say Jiri has had an incredible week – his level is really high – it's a nightmare playing against him.

"I have to thank everyone who makes it [Queen's] possible, they all make me feel at home. I came here without expectations, just trying to get used to the grass as much as possible.

"I want to say thanks to my team for the whole week and my family and friends. Without them it would not have been possible. It's been really special playing in front of all of you – every year does – and I can't wait to come back next year."

Alcaraz needed two hours and ten minutes to fend off Lehecka, clinching the opening set after a break in the penultimate game.

The world No.2 picked up where he left off in the second by serving up four aces to lead 3-2, only for Lehecka to push the set to a tie-break before firing off an ace of his own to level the match.

That, however, proved to be the only high note of the world No.30's battle against Alcaraz, as he was broken by the Spaniard not long into the third set, who then went on to take three games on the bounce to ease into a comfortable 4-1 lead.

From there, it was game, set and match but Lehecka – who ended British interest in W14 when he eliminated Draper in Saturday's semi-final – was gracious in defeat, revealing that the result does little to dampen what has been an enjoyable week.

"It's tough for me to find some words now, but I'm happy that I had a chance to fight for the title,” conceded Lehecka. “Obviously, well done to Carlos and his team for doing a great job as always. I gave everything I had - unfortunately it wasn't enough, but it's always great to be back at Queen's.

"I want to thank everyone here for making this event possible - to HSBC, the LTA, all the ball kids, all the fans of course, and most importantly - my team".

