World Cup winner Rachael Burford named as one of the Pioneers of English Rugby

Rachael Burford with the World Cup trophy | Rachael Burford

Burford, 38, enjoyed a 20-year professional career that has seen her achieve vast success for both club and country, including over 80 England caps, multiple Six Nations titles, lifting the World Cup in 2014, and winning a Premier 15s title with Harlequins in 2021.

For Rachael Burford, rugby has been a lifelong passion, on and off the pitch, and after a decorated career it is only fitting that her name is to be enshrined within the history of the sport.

The Medway native has been no less influential off the field, serving as the first female representative on the Rugby Players' Association Players' Board, where she currently serves as Head of Women's Rugby for the RPA as well as for International Rugby Players.

Her achievements have now led her to receive recognition from the RFU as one of 25 pioneers of English Rugby, individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the sport since the first Women’s Rugby World Cup in 1991.

"Rugby means everything to me," said Burford. "It has given me not only great experiences and opportunities but lifelong memories and people that I’ll always be connected to in some shape or form.

"It's such an empowering sport that really resonated with me at such a young age and continues to today.

"Winning the World Cup was the best day of my rugby career. I can still take myself back to that final whistle and the celebrations and the relief that I felt. Having been to a couple of them before and not got over the line, 2014 felt like our year.

"We had so much confidence and belief that it didn’t matter who we were facing. We were going to win that World Cup.

"I’m now one of that squad whose name is written in history and that’ll never be taken away from us. It was a special time and an incredible memory and changed our lives."

Alongside Burford, The Rugby Football Union (RFU) is proud to announce the recognition of 25 Pioneers of English Rugby. This nationwide celebration was inspired by new RFU President Deborah Griffin and Lou Latter, the women and girls’ representative on the RFU Council, who sought to honour some exceptional individuals.

A female rugby pioneer is defined as an individual who has made a significant and lasting contribution to the sport, whether as a player, volunteer, coach, administrator, match official, or ally. These trailblazers have helped shape the sport both on and off the field, often challenging societal norms, striving for equality, and leading the growth of the women’s game at local, national and international levels.

“We are delighted to honour these 25 exceptional individuals as pioneers of English Rugby,” said Deborah Griffin, President of the Rugby Football Union and a lifelong advocate for the women’s game.

“From those early days when the women’s game fought for recognition and opportunity, through to the thriving and rapidly developing landscape we see today, the role these individuals played has been nothing short of transformative. They are part of a much larger group who have transformed the game across England, and we could have named far more pioneers than the 25 honoured.

“The visibility, popularity and success of women’s rugby in England simply would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of these pioneers. They believed in the sport’s potential, championed its future, and laid the foundations on which today’s success is built. On behalf of everyone in the game, past, present and future, we say thank you.”

Burford added: "I had always been a player that was given leadership roles in a team, whether that’s through captaincy or trying to create moments and memories for players and try to improve things as much as possible.

"It was something that was really interesting to me and I felt like I could contribute and help make a difference in certain aspects and bring a player's voice to the game. The players’ involvement is so vital and they have the greatest insight. It’s just about listening to all the stakeholders and players. We need to be part of where decisions are being made and the future of the sport is being shaped.

"Holding that position and that role is inspiring, just knowing we can make a difference and contribute to what the future holds and not just by playing a game. Bringing forward those experiences from the past is just as important. I’m inspired to help grow and develop the game in the right way and with the players at the heart of it."

Among the 25 selected are the first female club presidents, pioneering coaches, early international players, and influential volunteers and officials whose work has been pivotal in building the foundations of the women’s game in England. Their dedication, leadership and belief in the potential of women’s rugby have been central to its transformation from a marginalised part of the game to one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.