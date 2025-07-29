Rachel Yankey issues Lionesses World Cup prediction after dramatic Euros triumph

Former England international Rachel Yankey | Getty Images for The National Lottery

The Lionesses retained their European crown by edging past Spain on penalties to avenge their defeat in the 2023 World Cup final.

By Phil Campbell, Sportsbeat

Rachel Yankey believes England will have a ‘target on their back’ heading into the 2027 World Cup after their dramatic Euros success.

Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal in the Euros showpiece three years ago at Wembley, fired home the decisive spot-kick after the two sides finished level at 1-1 after extra-time in Basel.

Sarina Wiegman’s side became the first England side – men or women – to have both won a major tournament on foreign soil and to have retained a major title.

Once the celebrations have finished following their Swiss triumph, England’s attention will turn to the World Cup in Brazil in two years’ time.

And Yankey, who amassed a then-record 129 caps for her country between 1997 to 2013, thinks every team will be trying to get one over on the double European champions.

She said: “They’ve definitely got a target on their back.

“Everybody wants to beat England and I think that has always been the way. It was a massive accomplishment to play against and beat England, so obviously they’ll be a target on their backs.

“But this team have shown now they can handle the pressure. There was pressure going into this tournament. After 2022, after winning a home Euros, there was a big question mark, could they do it again? Was it a fluke? Was it because it was a home Euros? And they’ve answered that.”

Yankey was speaking from an event at Bearsted FC the morning after England’s triumph, where The National Lottery honoured England hero Alessia Russo by unveiling a mural at the grassroots club she played for.

Bearsted FC, in Maidstone, which received £10,000 of funding from The National Lottery during Covid, saw the new mural unveiled, recognising Russo and the Lionesses’ unprecedented achievement of winning back-to-back Euros titles and reaching the last three major international finals.

In reaching the final in Australia two years ago, the Lionesses recorded their best-ever finish at a World Cup but will no doubt be gunning to go one better in South America.

And although there will be pressure on England when they take their place on the world’s biggest footballing stage in Brazil, Yankey, who was part of England’s squads at the 2007 and 2011 World Cups, is confident the current crop of players can block out the noise and thrive once again.

She continued: “I wouldn’t say they are the favourites, I still think other countries would label Spain or America as favourites, but for England and the players, it just seems they have an inner belief.

“And if they can nurture that and get that flowing through the team, then when they're together and when they're in camp, I don't think there's pressure on them. The pressure will come from us on the outside of the team. The team will know where they are at and what their aims are. In a way, they’ll be in a really good place.”

England’s win also marked Wiegman’s third-consecutive European success, after winning the 2017 tournament with her native Netherlands, before taking the Leeuwinnen to the World Cup Final in 2019 prior to joining England in 2021.

The 55-year-old’s stock is at an all-time high and Yankey added it would be difficult to pick out a better coach in the women’s game right now and said it would have been “fantastic” to have played under her.

“It would be hard to question against it, wouldn't it?” she added when asked about Wiegman’s status as the best female manager in the world. “It’s a fantastic achievement what she's created for the England team. She was brought in for a purpose. There was massive pressure on her being head-hunted to come and do a job and she's definitely gone and done that.

“I’ve spoken to a couple of players, heard them in interviews and for how they speak about [playing for Wiegman], it's so positive. So yes, I do think that it would have been fantastic to have played for a manager like that. She treats every one of them not just as footballers, but as people.

“That's how coaching has evolved. So, playing for a coach like that should only bring out the best in you. I think it would have been incredible to know how much that coach could have brought out of you as a player.”