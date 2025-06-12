Rachel Yankey OBE launches foundation to break barriers to entry for young girls in football

England’s first professional female footballer, Rachel Yankey OBE, has just launched the Rachel Yankey Foundation, a bold new initiative aimed at breaking down the cultural and socioeconomic barriers that stop young girls from getting into football.

The Rachel Yankey Foundation will provide young girls with affordable-to-play hubs in the local community, creating a safe space where they can learn to play and enjoy football. At the same time, it will help them build lifelong skills such as confidence, resilience, teamwork, and leadership, empowering them to fulfil their personal and professional ambitions.

Through workshops and the provision of diverse role models, the Foundation will provide girls aged 11-16 with the opportunity to grow and develop, on and off the pitch. The coaches supporting the Foundation will be given the opportunity to perfect their craft in a non-professional environment.

The Foundation will encourage girls playing at all levels to have a sustained involvement in football, whether as players, coaches, mentors, in a vital role at a club or as advocates for the sport.

The Foundation has already created hubs in Brent and Westminster – places that personally resonate with Rachel and milestones in her career. Following the launch of pilot schemes in these areas, the Foundation has an ambition to continue to grow and provide further opportunities across other London boroughs and beyond.

Through workshops and resources for parents, the Rachel Yankey Foundation will also work to ensure families have the knowledge and tools to fully support their daughters’ ambitions.

Rachel said: “Barriers to entry for young girls in football still exist, but we know there is so much talent out there.

“Too often, these girls don’t have the opportunity to be seen or to chase their ambitions - whether that’s playing for England one day or simply enjoying a kick-about in a safe space with friends.

“Inspired by my personal experiences, The Rachel Yankey Foundation is about breaking down those barriers. We want to create opportunities where young girls can feel they belong – giving them a safe space to learn and develop, while bringing local communities together.

“The Foundation is all about accessibility and opportunity - using football as a tool to give young girls lifelong skills they can use whatever they chose to do in the future.”