Raducanu vs Sabalenka: How British number 1 can pull off Wimbledon upset

Striding onto the grasscourts of Wimbledon as the top-ranked British player, Emma Raducanu is set to face women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the third round of the Grand Slam event on Friday.

Raducanu eliminated 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova to set a mouthwatering clash with the top seed at the All England Club. While three-time major winner Sabalenka is eyeing her maiden Wimbledon title, Raducanu will hope to outclass another title favourite in her quest to win the prestigious championship. Grass has been unpredictable, as Wimbledon witnessed a series of shocking exits in the women’s seeds this edition.

Raducanu vs Sabalenka: Head-to-head

Four of the top five women’s seeds were knocked out within the first three days of the tournament. When it comes to the head-to-head record, Sabalenka battled past Raducanu 6-3, 7-5 in the third round at Indian Wells last year. The World No.1 fired 40 winners and produced only 18 unforced errors. She claimed 31 of 35 first-serve points.

‘Massive challenge’

Raducanu is 14-1 when it comes to tiebreaks this season. “Aryna is No. 1 in the world, been so dominant in the women's game as of the last few years,” Raducanu told reporters. “I know it’s going to be a massive challenge. I’m going to have to play some really good tennis,” she added.

Raducanu’s blueprint to upstage Sabalenka

Raducanu has rediscovered her form just in time for the business end of the Grand Slam. For the 10th time since the rankings began, a British player will meet a World No. 1 at Wimbledon. Britain’s Virginia Wade, three-time Grand Slam winner, famously upstaged Chris Evert in the semifinals before lifting the title.

Picking her moments in the heavyweight clash, Raducanu vowed to be aggressive against her next opponent. Acknowledging the tough task, the 22-year-old knows that it would take top-level tennis to enter the next round.

To succeed, Raducanu needs to be selective and strategic about when to take risks. Simply trying to overpower her opponent wouldn’t work for the former US Open champion as creativity and smart shot-making would be key.