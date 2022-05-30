As Nadal and Djokovic prepare for their Roland-Garros quarter final match, take a look at their head-to-head record

Rafael Nadal battled it out with Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime to make it to the quarter final of the French Open where he is set to face fellow Grand Slam legend Novak Djokovic.

The Spaniard went through all five sets to beat the Canadian youngster 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 after 4 hours and 21 minutes, and has now set up what is set to be one of the most exciting matches of the tournament.

This will be the first time this year that the two have met at a Grand Slam and while Nadal will be keen to keep hold of his record of 21 Grand Slams, Djokovic will be desperate to match it with a win at his first Grand Slam of 2022.

The Serbian number one in the world had a much easier ride to make it through to the quarter finals after beating the Argentinian Diego Schwartzman 6-1 6-3 6-.

With just 24 hours to go before two of tennis’s greatest ever players meet, here is all you need to know about how to watch the clash...

When is Rafael Nadal v Novak Djokovic?

The Spaniard and Serbian will meet on Tuesday 31 May 2022. The time is yet to be confirmed but looks likely to be the final of the four matches to be played.

Nadal went all five rounds with Felix Auger-Aliassime in Last 16 of French Open

How to watch Rafael Nadal v Novak Djokovic?

EuroSport have all the coverage from this year’s French Open.

They acquired the rights for the Roland-Garros spectacle last year and are set to show the tournament for several years to come.

Subscriptions for the site cost £6.99/month or it is possible to get a yearly pass for £59.99/month.

What is Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s head-to-head records?

This will be the 59th time the two have played each other on the professional tour and whoever wins their 59th meet will be the favourite heading into the final on Sunday.

Currently, Djokovic leads the way with 30 wins to Nadal’s 28 wins over each other, although Nadal has a far better record on clay, in Grand Slam matches and at Roland-Garros.

Nadal has beaten his Serbian rival 19 times to Djokovic’s 8 on clay, 10 - 7 in Grand Slam matches and leads 7-2 at the French Open.

At last year’s semi final of the French Open, Djokovic beat Nadal in four sets, ending the Spaniard’s 35-match winning streak in Paris but Nadal had defeated Djokovic in straight sets in the 2020 final, held in October.

What have the pair said?

Speaking after his win over Auger-Aliassime, Nadal said: “Of course we (Djokovic and himself) know each other well, we have a lot of history together.

“Of course, he came here after winning Rome. For me, things have been not the ideal situation to arrive here.

“But here we are. We are in Roland Garros, it’s my favourite place without a doubt. And the only thing that I can tell you is I’m going to be focused, going to try my best as always. I don’t know what can happen. The only thing I can guarantee is I’m going to fight until the end.”