Rain claims Nottingham decider as ENG-SA T20I series ends in draw: 3 talking points from Trent Bridge

Nottingham’s notorious weather had the final say on Sunday as the T20I series decider between England and South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Trent Bridge.

After restoring parity by hammering the Proteas in the high-scoring 2nd T20I at Old Trafford, Harry Brook’s England side has finished the three-match series level-pegging. The visitors had recorded a 14-run win over England in the rain-reduced five-over contest at Sophia Gardens.

England bounced back with a Phil Salt special in Manchester after the hosts lost the rain-marred opener. Salt’s record-breaking century secured England’s biggest-ever win in the history of the shortest format at Old Trafford on Friday. Fresh from the Trafford thumping, Brook and Co. were hoping to secure a come-from-behind series win over Aiden Markram’s men in Nottingham.

Brook backs openers Salt and Buttler

Umpires called the game off at 4.18 pm after rain delayed the toss in Nottingham.

“Amazing game last one. We couldn't play today, such a shame. A lot of confidence going forward,” England skipper Brook said as both captains posed with the trophy at Trent Bridge.

The England captain also praised openers Salt and Buttler for their explosive performances against South Africa. “I completely believe in Salt and Jos. It won't be the only time we will get 300. Good fun. First summer as captain. Good group. Good collective group. Going on holiday before winter,” he added.

Proteas on World Cup track

South Africa secured a famous ODI series win over Brook-led England before ending the T20I opera 1-1. The Proteas had arrived in England after outclassing Australia in their tour Down Under. “Tough one. Quick one, the first game. In the second game, we were completely outplayed. From Australia to this, a lot of lessons. We are tracking towards the World Cup. We were excited, but then the weather was like this, and we couldn't do much about it. We hit the road after 3-4 weeks of rest,” Markram said.

Salt bags Man of the Series

England opener Salt was picked as the Player of the Series after his batting masterclass against South Africa in Manchester. Averaging 141, the England batter smashed the most boundaries in the recently concluded T20I series. Reflecting on his performance, the 29-year-old mentioned that he enjoyed opening the innings with Buttler.

“It was good to put in such a performance on Friday night. A bit of frustration with the weather. That's what we had to do in Cardiff; it was a shortened game, and we needed to fly off the blocks, but unfortunately, it didn't work out. I have opened the batting with Jos a lot now. We know each other well, it's nice to open with him again,” Salt said.

With England set to tour Ireland for three T20Is under new captain Jacob Bethell, the Lancashire star is looking forward to the away challenge. “They are a good team, they have had good results, especially at home, so we have got a job on our hands,” Salt concluded.