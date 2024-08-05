Rapid Bucharest manager Neil Lennon announces his mother has died after he returned home from Romania
Rapid Bucharest manager Neil Lennon – the former Northern Ireland captain – announced his mother died over the weekend.
A post released via the Romania club’s social media included a message attributed to Lennon: "My beautiful mother, Ursula, passed away this morning at 10:51”.
The Lurgan-born former Celtic, Bolton and Hibernian boss Lennon, 53, was appointed by Rapid in May.
The Romanian club has earlier said that the Northern Irishman’s mother has suffeedg a second heart attack following several weeks in hospital.
“Today, Neil Lennon had to return to Ireland due to a family emergency,” read a club statement.
“His mother is in a very serious condition, after a period of several weeks of hospitalisation. Last night she suffered her second heart attack, and the next 48 hours are going to be critical.
“The family called Neil home so that they could get through this difficult moment together.”
Earlier this week, the club defended Lennon following a poor start to the season and amid claims in the Romanian media that he urinated on the training pitch.
Rapid have taken only two points from three league games ahead of hosting Sepsi on Monday evening.
Lennon’s assistant, Iain Brunskill, was placed in temporary charge of the team.
