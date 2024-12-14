Rashford only has himself to blame as Manchester United future hangs in the balance

Marcus Rashford’s future at Manchester United hangs in the balance with many of the club’s fans turning against him as transfer rumours abound – and former striker Clinton Morrison reckons the situation is all of his own making.

New boss Ruben Amorim is looking to mould his squad with several players tipped for the Old Trafford exit. Rashford has been a source of frustration this season with supporters questioning his performances and attitude.

The 27-year-old academy graduate, a fixture in the first team since 2016, is contracted until 2028 and is believed to earn around £300,000 a week. The Mancunian could be part of an outgoing restructure process that includes the likes of Antony, Casemiro, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.

Rashford’s departure would grab the headlines after once being considered one of the country’s brightest talents, but the club is believed to be ready to listen to offers for the player and Morrison can understand why.

“He is a top player but some of these players have to deliver on the pitch or else the new manager will have new ideas, and you can miss out, because that’s what can happen when someone new comes in,” he said.

“He started well, and I thought he had been scoring goals under Amorim, but then he hasn’t been in the team recently, so I wasn’t surprised at the rumours of a move. But if you don’t perform then you don’t have anyone to blame.

“All of the players will want to prove themselves to the new manager. He is one of them but there are plenty of others as well.”

All eyes will now be on Sunday’s Manchester derby and whether Amorim leaves Rashford out of his side. The Portuguese head coach has won three of his six matches since taking over from interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, and despite City’s recent slump, still find themselves in 13th position eight points behind Pep Guardiola’s men.

“It has been hard for him [Amorim]. He is a top coach but he’s trying to juggle having a look at all his players and giving them a chance with getting results straight away,” Morrison added.

“For me, they should have brought him in in the summer and got rid of Erik ten Hag then rather than wait until now. It’s hard taking over in the middle of the season and I don’t think we’ll really be able to see the impact he’s had until he’s had a bit more time to work with the squad.

“But you can see with the job he did in Portugal with Sporting and winning titles with them and doing well in the Champions League that he is a top, top coach and it’s going to be a long process, but it will be worth it.

“Manchester United fans are not stupid. They know it is going to take a while, and it could be a year or two before it comes good. They might not have much money to spend in January, but they should trust the coach and give him time because he will deliver.”

It promises to be one of the most intriguing Manchester derbies of recent times with City seemingly in worse shape than United at present – despite their higher league position.

Guardiola’s side has looked bereft of confidence and has registered just one win in their last ten games across all competitions. Regardless, Morrison believes the Champions can rediscover their mojo and kick on.

“They have been unlucky with injuries,” he explained. “We can see how important Rodri is to them by how much they have struggled since his injury and they seemed to be doing okay with Kovacic in the middle but now he is injured too, so maybe once he is back things will pick up again, but it will be a worry.

“It looks a long way off at the moment, but you wouldn't be surprised to see them go on a massive winning run and get back into the title race.”

