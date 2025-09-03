Rawlin bursting with anticipation at Defender Burghley Horse Trials return

Will Rawlin riding BALLYCOOG BREAKER BOY for GBR during the cross country phase at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials, held in the Deer Park of Burghley House in Stamford in Lincolnshire in the UK on the between the 4th - 8th September 2024 | Defender Burghley Horse Trials / Peter Nixon

The St Ives rider and faithful steed Ballycoog Breaker Boy enjoyed a memorable debut last year at Stamford's Burghley House, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Ros Canter, Tim Price and Harry Meade.

Will Rawlin admits he is bursting with anticipation at returning to the Defender Burghley Horse Trials for only the second time in his equestrian career.

Though they did not complete, the duo are ready for another go-around as the iconic Trials inch ever closer, where the finest riders in the world compete across three disciplines of show jumping, dressage and cross-country amidst stunning views.

“The countdown is on and it has all come down very quickly but I’m super excited to be back at Burghley after being there last year for the first time,” said Rawlin, who is now based near Hungerford.

“I’m very much looking forward to getting back there and getting stuck in and competing. Burghley has always been special to me and it's a competition I want to do well at in the coming years.

“As riders in the sport, we are so grateful to ride in venues like it, especially with an incredible backdrop like Burghley House.

“It's amazing to ride in a park like that and it adds to the excitement of the sport.

“The season’s gone well so far. I’m coming into Burghley with expectations to do well and I know where I want to be.

“I'm still young and the horse is inexperienced but we're super competitive and want to give it our best shot.

“We know each other’s buttons and what to press. I feel like we’re coming into our own performance wise. He’s 14 now so he’s really coming into his prime and I’m really exited.

“There’s still so much left to come from him as a horse and what we can produce together. He’s a horse that will give everything he can. He never deviates or looks for an exit. He thrives off work and as the rider, it’s great to have a partner like that.”

This year's edition of Defender Burghley has an added twist, with course designer Derek di Grazia reversing the cross-country course for the world-renowned CCI5* eventing competition and Rawlin is welcoming the added challenge.

“I’ve only ridden it one way so I don’t know what it’ll be like at this race,” he added. “It’ll be a new experience for me. I liked how it flowed last year but it could potentially suit me and the horse better so it’ll be interesting to see.

“Derek always builds great courses that are kind on the horses.

“Being around all the competitors, it’s easy to get caught up in the moment of a 5* event but for me it’s about taking it day-by-day.”

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk