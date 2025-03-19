Realbuzz announces team for six half-marathon challenge to support Make-a-Wish UK

Four influencers set to complete six half marathons in one year for charity

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Realbuzz, a platform that connects runners with charity events worldwide, has unveiled its team of high-profile influencers set to take on the SuperHalfs Series with the ‘6IN1’ challenge—an extraordinary feat of completing six half marathons in just one year to raise vital funds for Make-A-Wish UK.

Kicking off with the Berlin Half Marathon on April 6, the team includes Omar Mansour, James Stirling, Charlie Hendrie and Tashi Skervin – Clarke who bring unique stories and incredible determination to the table. While participants traditionally can complete the challenge over any time span, realbuzz’s 2025 team aims to inspire by completing it within just 12 months, collectively aiming to raise £8,000 for one of the UK’s most cherished children’s charities.

Meet the realbuzz Team

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Realbuzz

Omar : London fitness coach Omar Mansour is back for round two having completed the 2024 Series,he returns to lead the 2025 team and inspire others to get involved and make a difference

: London fitness coach Omar Mansour is back for round two having completed the 2024 Series,he returns to lead the 2025 team and inspire others to get involved and make a difference James : With over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, James Stirling is a very well-known figure in London’s fitness scene and is a qualified PT and run coach.

: With over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, James Stirling is a very well-known figure in London’s fitness scene and is a qualified PT and run coach. Charlie : Dynamic runner and current Hyrox Ambassador affectionately known as ‘Commando Charlie’, Northern-based Charlie Hendrie is excited to inspire and motivate others.

: Dynamic runner and current Hyrox Ambassador affectionately known as ‘Commando Charlie’, Northern-based Charlie Hendrie is excited to inspire and motivate others. Tashi: An advocate for ‘mum fitness,’ Tashi Skervin – Clarke is using this challenge to reignite her love for running while inspiring other women and mothers to rediscover their strength and confidence.

The funds raised will go directly to Make-A-Wish UK, helping grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. This partnership highlights realbuzz’s dedication to making charity running more accessible and impactful.

“We’re thrilled to announce such an incredible team of influencers for this year’s challenge,” said Nina Sethi, Head of Marketing at realbuzz.

“Each of them brings their unique voice and story, inspiring communities to embrace running while raising awareness and vital funding for Make-A-Wish UK. We’ve worked with this amazing charity for many years now and we’re delighted they teamed up with us on this year’s 6IN1 campaign. It means our running team can truly make their miles mean more, helping to grant wishes for the children with critical illnesses.”

This year's realbuzz 6IN1 running team recently met the Make-a-Wish UK team at their headquarters in Reading. Challenge Events Manager, Alison Doidge, spent time with the team ahead of the kick off of their SuperHalfs challenge. She says of the partnership: "Make-a-Wish UK is proud to be the official charity partner for this year's 6IN1 challenge and it was fantastic to meet the team, hear their individual stories and share more about the work the charity does. I can't wait to see how they all get on."

Follow the Journey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team will document their preparation, races, and fundraising efforts on social media, inspiring followers to donate, cheer them on, and perhaps take on a challenge of their own. Follow @realbuzzcom for all the action.

Challenge Schedule

Berlin Half Marathon – April 6, 2025

Copenhagen Half Marathon - 14 September, 2025

Cardiff Half Marathon - 5 October, 2025

Valencia Half Marathon - 26 October, 2025

Lisbon Half Marathon - 8 March, 2026

Prague Half Marathon - 4 April, 2026

For more information about the campaign, sponsorship opportunities, or to donate, visit https://www.realbuzz.com/events/superhalfs-series-2025