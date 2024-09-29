Record-breaking US sprint star Shelby Daniele dies age 23

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An up-and-coming athlete, Shelby Daniele, has died at the age of 23, her college has confirmed.

The athletics department said they were "profoundly sad" to hear about the former athlete's passing, who they say had a "remarkable heart". The university did not reveal a cause of death.

"Cal Poly Athletics was deeply saddened to learn of the recent passing of former Cal Poly student-athlete Shelby Daniele," it said. "Shelby was an exceptional student-athlete on the Cal Poly track and field team for five years, graduating from Cal Poly this spring with her master’s in agriculture with distinction.

"She was a six-time All-Big West honoree, a two-time Big West champion, a team captain and is a school record holder, but more importantly, she was an incredible teammate and leader."

Daniele received both a bachelor's and a master's degree at the school and served as Cal Poly's team captain, as well being a six-time All-Big West honoree and a two-time Big West champion.

She still holds the school record for indoor 200m, at 24.69 seconds and ranks high in the records for the school's 60m indoor and 100m indoor races.

It is understood she received her master's in agriculture from the school in June, when she posed alongside family members celebrating the achievement.

"She cared deeply for those around her, had a remarkable heart and was a role model for so many," the college added. "Shelby was truly one of a kind and will be missed dearly by everyone in the Cal Poly community. Our condolences go out to her family and friends."

On her LinkedIn profile, Daniele wanted to "improve the environment and give back to our society".