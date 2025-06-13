England Rugby stars Abby Dow and Tatyana Heard | RFU

Dow and Heard are leading a creative initiative inviting youngsters to get into rugby union and back the England team by contributing to spectacular Red Rose yarn art takeovers across the country.

England Rugby stars Abby Dow and Tatyana Heard have today called upon the nation to show its support of the Red Roses as they aim for World Cup glory on home soil this summer.

A sea of knitted and crochet rugby themed artwork is expected to be displayed across community rugby clubs, host cities, and local communities, and Red Roses winger Dow is encouraging the nation to get involved with their local project.

“Whether you are a lifelong rugby fan, a dedicated crafter, or someone who just wants to play a part in something special, we are encouraging fans across England to get creative and show their support this summer,” Dow said. “Crochet is a mindful hobby that we use as a squad to bond and create meaningful connections. We want fans new and old to connect with our sport through rugby crochet and knitting, while being part of an inspiring national movement. “We are in a golden age of women’s sport and we feel a responsibility to maximise this incredible opportunity to inspire the next generation of female players and fans across the summer.”

Inspired by the Red Roses love of crochet as a team bonding activity, the yarn art takeovers form part of the RFU’s engagement activities designed to inspire female players and deliver a lasting legacy for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. Fans wishing to get involved and contribute to displays across their local communities, clubs and cities can download crochet patterns via the England Rugby website. The patterns available are a red rose, bunting and a rugby ball square.

Full details of national display points and submission deadlines will be available via the RFU website HERE. Supplied creations will then be stitched together by dedicated teams of volunteers ahead of a national unveiling of Yarn Art in early August.