Red Roses not a 'great' side just yet, says Mitchell

John Mitchell believes he has established his desired environment but believes there is still work to do for England to be a truly 'great' side.

The Red Roses are seeking to make it 20 wins in a row against Canada on Sunday (3am BST) after significant wins over New Zealand and the United States in WXV1.

Victory in Vancouver would mark a second straight title in the nascent competition to add to their six successive Six Nations crowns but Mitchell suggests his side will only be judged on what they achieve in next year’s World Cup.

Asked if the Red Roses have made the transition from a good side to a great one, Mitchell said: “We've still got another year to go. We're moving along nicely.

“What we live for and what we're striving for is all moving in the right direction.”

England have lost just one of their last 50 matches – the last World Cup final to New Zealand - with recent romps to Six Nations crowns providing little in the way of a true test.

But Kiwi head coach Mitchell says they have curbed the lack of a competitive challenge by creating a culture which promotes debate and discussion.

“It's clear that we win often, and there's goodness in that, real goodness,” added Mitchell.

“The problem with winning often is that you sometimes don't focus on the problems and the great thing about our environment is that we have got to a point where both player and coach are very, very comfortable in talking and challenging and resolving problems because unless you do that as a team like us, then you won't move forward.

“As a result of that type of communication and that focus, I think we're able to get better. We really don't really worry too much about what people throw at us, at the end of the day, we'll work it out together.

“From where we started, to where we are now, we're in a good place and you can see the cohesion in the group. I think the attack last weekend was an example of that.”

The headline team news this weekend sees international rookie Bo Westcombe-Evans start on the wing in place of Abby Dow, who sustained a suspected concussion against the Black Ferns.

The other two changes come in the forwards with Rosie Galligan restored to the second row and Maddie Feaunati handed a rare start at flanker.

“I'm in that position where I have to make the hard decisions but we're very privileged to have the depth that we have,” said Mitchell.

“I know pretty clearly who the best 23 are, if I ever have to go to that and make that decision. But you do have to manage people during the course of 10 weeks and you've also got to manage people's emotions and people's fuel tanks.”

Captain Marlie Packer was in the starting XV when England beat Canada 21-9 in the 2014 Rugby World Cup final and says the world’s second ranked side should not be underestimated.

“Canada have always been knocking at the door,” she said.“They've always been a threat. I just think the way we're getting more coverage and the way that the game is too having the competitions like PAC4 (Pacific Four Series) and WXV, they're getting to showcase their talents and their game.

“That's why they're right up there at the moment, because we're getting to see them, but they have always been a really competitive side.”